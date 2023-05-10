Envoy Tasks West African Governments on Human Resource Development

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Consul General of Ghana to Nigeria, Samata Gifty Bukar, has called on governments in West Africa to invest more in the training and development of human capital, adding that quality education for the development of human resources is key to the development of any nation.

She said this in Lagos at the Meet the Press programme organised by the International Programme of the University of Ghana, to introduce Nigerian students to the activities and programmes run by the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS).

While urging parents to collaborate with the ministry of education to develop the sector, she said teaching and learning should go on in schools with adequate learning materials.

“Teaching and learning should be supervised and monitored. The public schools are better privileged in terms of learning. We can do a lot more in best practices between our countries,” she said.

Stressing the need for more collaboration, she said students become more excited to study when they travel out of their everyday environment.

“We have to do more, we have to learn from one another. So the UGBS is just for us to support one another, to train our human resources such that they will be of benefit to themselves; their families will benefit, the society will benefit, and the economy will benefit. Training human resources means a lot to every university.”

To address the declining standard of education in West Africa, the envoy urged governments to improve school infrastructure, train more teachers and improve their conditions of service to attract more people into the profession.

The International Students’ Recruitment Officer, UGBS, Emmanuel Yaw Dankwa said the event was organised to inform Nigerians about the UGBS, which is an international school, contributing to the development of human resources of the countries in the sub-region.

Highlighting the benefits of the UGBS to intending students, Dankwa said the school is interested in increasing the number of international and foreign affiliations of other schools. “One of the several advantages is that the student becomes a member of some businesses globally, as well as has a relationship with the global network for advanced management,” he said.

According to him, the executive unit of the UGBS offers executive education, tailored towards management and executive positions.

Dankwa stated that the vision of the UGBS is to become a world-class business school developing global leaders through the provision of world-class management education and relevant cutting-edge research to meet national and global development needs.

“UGBS produces high-achieving and successful individuals in every sphere of management endeavour and has links and strategic partnerships with the business community; it has increased the number of foreign students and international affiliations with other schools.”

He said the school organises study tours and educational programmes for students to United States, China, United Kingdom and Denmark to enhance their career opportunities and networking.

“UGBS has qualified and experienced faculty and staff who are committed to carrying out research that is relevant to policy, covering a variety of areas,” he said.

Dankwa said the school offers courses like BSc Administration, BA Administration, Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Public Administration (MPA), Master of Arts (MA), Master of Science (MSc), Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA), Master of Philosophy (MPhil), Doctor of Philosophy (PhD).

Others are one-year masters’ weekend programme for MSc. Development Finance; MA Management and Administration; MSc. Accounting and Finance; MSc. Procurement and Supply Chain Management, among others.

He added that the university runs a one-year master’s programme sandwich including MSc Accounting and Finance; MSc Financial Risk Management; MSc. International Business, among others.