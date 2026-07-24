WTO Fish Fund to Support Nigeria, Others In Implementing Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies

Oluchi Chibuzor and Jessica Erobomhan

The World Trade Organisation, (WTO) Fish Fund Steering Committee at its seventh meeting, has approved $2.2 million grants to 17 developing and least-developed country (LDC) WTO members to help implement Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies.

The new grants, totalling nearly $2.2 million, were approved under the Fund’s second Call for Proposals, which closed on 8 May, as disclosed in a statement by the WTO.

As expected, the newly approved projects will help beneficiary members to implement the agreement on fisheries subsidies by conducting needs assessments, improving reporting procedures, enhancing data collection and strengthening regulatory frameworks.

With this second round of approvals, more than 40 WTO members are now benefiting from Fish Fund support.

According to the statement, the Steering Committee also reviewed progress under the first Call for Proposals, further to which 26 grants amounting to nearly USD 2.9 million were approved. Most of these projects are already being implemented.

In her opening remarks, Deputy Director-General, WTO, Jennifer Nordquist, highlighted the progress achieved so far: “In under ten months, the Fund’s grants are now delivering results across the world – the Caribbean, South and Central America, Africa, Asia, the Middle East and the Pacific. I find that quite an achievement. Several of the preparation grants are still underway, and as they mature, they will lead to a further set of projects to help implementing members give practical effect to the disciplines of the Agreement.”

However, the steering committee also endorsed recommendations related to implementation of the Agreement, such as the needs assessments required for Category 2 proposals, and ensuring that the Fund’s assistance is targeted and aligned with its mandate and with the disciplines of the Agreement.

The statement also noted that members also recognized the contributions made by the Fund’s core partners – the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the World Bank Group and the WTO – and in particular their role in the technical assessment of project proposals.

On their part, the Co-Chairs of the Steering Committee, Peru and Australia, underscored Committee discussions demonstrated that the Fund is moving confidently from establishment to full scale implementation.

“The positive collaboration of the Committee and its shared commitment to building a Fund that is effective, transparent, responsive and capable of delivering meaningful and lasting results for developing and least-developed members. These efforts are making a vital contribution to supporting implementation of the Agreement and preserving the sustainability of global marine fisheries,” they both said.

Meanwhile, the Fish Fund has approved a total of 43 grants across its first two Calls for Proposals, representing commitments of more than USD 5 million. The first Call resulted in 26 grants and the second Call in 17 grants.

According to WTO, “African Members are benefiting from 14 of the 43 grants, representing a total committed amount of approximately $1.6 million. To date, Africa accounts for among the largest number of grants of any region. During the first Call for Proposals, applications from Cameroon, Comoros, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Nigeria, Seychelles, and Sierra Leone were approved. The four African Members approved under the second Call are Benin, Cabo Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, and Togo.

“Nigeria is already benefiting from a Project Preparation Grant approved under the first Call. The grant is supporting a national assessment of fisheries subsidies, management systems, regulatory frameworks and institutional capacity, with a view to identifying implementation needs and preparing a future Project Grant under the Fish Fund’s second funding window, which will provide funding of up to $300,000, if approved.”