Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Government yesterday posited that the alleged directive to local governments to contribute N2.9 billion was fake news from the Osun State’s chapter of the All Progressive Congress’ (APC) hall of infamy that was not done in good faith.

A signed statement made available to THISDAY yesterday by the Spokesperson to the Osun State Governor, Mr. Olawale Rasheed, said: “This is a lie from the pit of hell and a progression of Osun APC to eventual melancholic state after days of hallucination from a mild form of depression.”

The statement noted that “first was the senseless allegation of a plot by the Adeleke’s administration to demote one million workers. Now, it is the ridiculous tantrum about false extortion of N2.9 billion from local governments.”

“In their rabid state of despondency, the capacity to churn out any believable lie is severely degraded, leading to bush league releases from incompetent minds.”

The state government, however, called on members of the public to ignore this new round of misinformation and disinformation.

It said: “This administration is governed strictly by due process and transparency within the context of public finance regulations. The State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has zero tolerance for corrupt practices as he focuses daily on delivery of good governance and people’s welfare.

“At the Ipade Imole to be held next month, Osun people and all stakeholders will have the opportunity to receive and contribute to the stewardship report from the state government by the special grace of God.”

The statement assured the citizenry that this current leadership is nurtured by open government principles for good governance.



No Request on LGAs for N2.9b, Ignore APC’s Fake News, Says Adeleke

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Government yesterday posited that the alleged directive to local governments to contribute N2.9 billion was fake news from the Osun State’s chapter of the All Progressive Congress’ (APC) hall of infamy that was not done in good faith.

A signed statement made available to THISDAY yesterday by the Spokesperson to the Osun State Governor, Mr. Olawale Rasheed, said: “This is a lie from the pit of hell and a progression of Osun APC to eventual melancholic state after days of hallucination from a mild form of depression.”

The statement noted that “first was the senseless allegation of a plot by the Adeleke’s administration to demote one million workers. Now, it is the ridiculous tantrum about false extortion of N2.9 billion from local governments.”

“In their rabid state of despondency, the capacity to churn out any believable lie is severely degraded, leading to bush league releases from incompetent minds.”

The state government, however, called on members of the public to ignore this new round of misinformation and disinformation.

It said: “This administration is governed strictly by due process and transparency within the context of public finance regulations. The State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has zero tolerance for corrupt practices as he focuses daily on delivery of good governance and people’s welfare.

“At the Ipade Imole to be held next month, Osun people and all stakeholders will have the opportunity to receive and contribute to the stewardship report from the state government by the special grace of God.”

The statement assured the citizenry that this current leadership is nurtured by open government principles for good governance.