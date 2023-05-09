Ahead of Tinubu’s Inauguration, Ooni Urges End to Hostilities, Calls for Unity

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has called on all Nigerians, regardless of their political affiliations, to set aside their differences and work together with President-elect Bola Tinubu for the progress and development of Nigeria.

The Ooni made this appeal during a meeting with a high-level delegation from the Kenyan government led by the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, Francis Koskie.

The delegation also included the Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, CEO of Propetrol, Harry Ebohen, Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and Fintech Guru, Kunmi Demuren.

The delegation had met with President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his Lagos residence to discuss ways in which Africa can collaborate to promote national development, create opportunities for prosperity through the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), and foster an innovative future for young people across the continent.

As Africa’s largest economy and most populous nation, the Ooni emphasized the need to tap into Nigeria’s vast natural resources and protect the country’s wealth for the benefit of its people.

He urged all Nigerians to put their differences aside and support Tinubu’s vision for the country, calling on Nigerians, irrespective of their candidate choice in the last election, to work together to make Nigeria great.

“As the presidential inauguration approaches, I beseech you all, young and old, Obidients and Atikulates, hopeful and weary, amiable and passionate, to lay down your arms,” he said. “There is no reason to waste time looking back; all we have is today and the future. Now is the time to embrace our diversity and uniqueness. We may differ in opinions and approaches to achieving a better Nigeria, but we all want a nation we can be proud of. Let us come together to support the vision of Asiwaju Gbogbo Ile Oodua.”

The Ooni’s message was echoed by Tinubu, who expressed his commitment to working with other business leaders to transform Nigeria’s economy.

He cited Dangote’s $20 billion Refinery, set to commence operation fully by the end of the month, as an example of the country’s potential to be a global player in the energy sector.

Tinubu also pledged to partner with East Africa, particularly Kenya, to build stronger trade relationships and promote cultural exchange.