Ogun 2023: Group Hails Akarigbo’s Clarification on London Trip

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A group, Ogun Integrity Vanguard, has said that the statement by the Akarigbo of Remo, Oba Adewale Ajayi, clarifying that the trip he made to London with other traditional rulers to interface with billionaire lotto entrepreneur, Sir Kessington Adebutu, had put a stop to insinuation, that the trip, was meant to intervene on behalf of the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

Prior to the monarch’s statement, the social media, had been awash that the Akarigbo’s visit, was to seek for Abiodun, an out-of-court settlement with Adebutu’s son, Hon Ladi Adebutu, over the governorship election petition he (Ladi Adebutu) submitted challenging the governor’s victory during the March 18 governorship election in the state.

But the group, in a statement signed by its Secretary, Duro Thomas and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, yesterday, said that the foremost traditional ruler’s statement had shown that the trip had nothing to do with Abiodun or the last governorship election in the state.

Saying that it was unconscionable for mischief makers to seek to rubbish the exalted throne of the Paramount Ruler of Remoland and President , Remo Traditional Council, and those of other Remo kings for political gain, the group added that Abiodun remained fully focused on transforming the fortunes and enhancing the living standards of the Ogun populace, and would not be drawn into the political game meant to distract him front his renewed mandate.

The group condemned what it described as deliberate doctoring of the Akarigbo’s speech at the meeting with Sir Adebutu to suit the intentions of the mischief makers and deceive unsuspecting members of the public.

The group said: “Before the Akarigbo’s clarification through Mr Adebayo Onafuwa, Bamofin of Remoland, mischief makers on social media had claimed that Prince Abiodun was begging Ladi Adebutu to withdraw his petition challenging Governor Abiodun’s victory.

“However, as the Akarigbo said, ‘the insinuation that the trip was sponsored or was at the instance of the governor, was not only misleading, but also an insult to the Akarigbo in particular and the Remo Traditional Council in general; as this was never so.”

The group quoted the Akarigbo as saying that “the individual sponsorship by members of the entourage was made unambiguous in the address delivered in London and for anyone to try to smear the image of the top-notch personalities that made the trip on their own accord is most uncharitable.”

“Indeed we agree with this royal submission. It is saddening that these individuals without conscience and lacking any shred of integrity sought to rubbish royalty, but the Akarigbo and other Remo obas have now shown those behind the fake news to be pure mischief makers.

“ As the Akarigbo’s statement indicated, the Remo rulers as the custodian of the customs of the Remo people only felt concerned about the fallouts of the recent elections in Ogun State in which two of their sons from the same town (Iperu) vied for the governorship position and sought to hold peace talks with them in the interest of Remo Kingdom and Ogun State in general.

“Therefore, it is uncharitable to insinuate that the trip was sponsored by Governor Abiodun to placate those he defeated in an open contest. How could they insult our revered traditional rulers in this manner?

“We condemn the misrepresentation of facts by these mischief makers and warn them to cease and desist from dragging our exalted traditional rulers into their perverse politics.

“Seeking to draw Prince Abiodun into their vile game is an exercise in futility.”