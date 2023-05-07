Napoli Owner Insists Osimhen Not for Sale

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has insisted he will not sell Victor Osimhen this summer despite serious interests for the striker from some of Europe’s top clubs.

“I will not sell Victor Osimhen this summer — no way,” Laurentiis simply told Rai

It has been a breakthrough season for the Super Eagles striker after his 22 goals helped Napoli to scoop the Scudetto for only the third time in their history.

That has explained why Premier League giants like Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal have been linked to the player as well as PSG in France and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

A record-breaking transfer fee of 150 Million Euros has even been spoken about for the player.