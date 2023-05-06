Victor Osimhen: An Indelible Mark in Naples

Argentinean icon, Diego Amando Maradona may have infected Napoli fans with his style, leadership quality and of course, his football ingenuity. On Thursday however, Super Eagles striker, Vincent Osimhen made an indelible mark in the city of Naples when his precious goal against Udinese took his Serie A total number of goals to 22, and propelled Napoli to their first Scudetto in 33 years

Nigeria international, Victor Osimhen was overwhelmed with joy after scoring the goal that sealed Napoli’s first Scudetto title in 33 years.

The striker scored the equalising goal at Udinese where the Blues played a 1-1 draw and secured the 2023-2023 Italian Serie A title.

“I am overwhelmed right now,” Osimhen told DAZN

“It’s an amazing feeling. We’ve waited so many years for this moment and to be able to deliver the Scudetto to the Neapolitans is something we will not forget and it will continue to live in our hearts for the rest of our lives.

“I am happy for the squad, for all Neapolitans, now we can celebrate in our stadium and we’re going to enjoy it for life.”

The Nigerian striker revealed that he had to change his face mask which got broken while celebrating.

“My mask was broken! I had to change it.”

Osimhen revealed that he and his team had been on the verge of securing the title on Sunday, but were held to a 1-1 draw by Salernitana, forcing them to postpone it until the match against Udinese.

Despite the delay, Osimhen remained confident in his team.

“I don’t know the words to use to quantify this feeling. It’s amazing. We waited 33 years, the support we got from our fans since the start of the season has been overwhelming. Nobody deserved the Scudetto more than the Neapolitans and more than Napoli.

“We were the underdogs at the start of the season, not many believed in us, so many people wrote us off. Just like I used to say, teams stick together, it’s an amazing coach, backroom staff, the physiotherapists, the doctors that made sure we were in great condition. We believe from the start of the season that we have this great squad that can deliver the Scudetto and now we achieved this dream and will keep on believing in ourselves and enjoy this moment.”

When did the Nigeria international and his Napoli teammates realise that the title was within their grasp?

“I think when it started to become reality was when we won in Rome. Big respect to Roma, they have a great squad, but the way we fought in that game to the end, that is when we realised we have the quality to win the Scudetto. Since we went to number one in the standings, we have not gone down, that shows a great mentality. Now we have to enjoy it, it is long overdue and we have to enjoy every moment of it.”

Osimhen still doesn’t speak Italian, but he has learned the lyrics to the chant often heard in recent weeks: ‘And off they go, and the leaders off they go.’

“I really don’t know how to sing, but when my teammates start up, I join in. I am trying to learn a lot of Neapolitan songs. I will go back home in front of our fans and enjoy this moment.”

Despite his success, Osimhen remains humble and committed to improving his game, he also praised his coach, and fans for their roles too.

“I will forever be grateful to this league and this competition because they exposed me more to the world. I am always a work in progress striker, as I have a lot to improve. It has been amazing in terms of my hold-up play, my goal-scoring prowess and a big kudos to Spalletti and his backroom staff, they have really improved me.

“The confidence the team also gave me feeling that I am a leader has really helped me improve. Also a big kudos to the Napoli fans. When I arrived, I went through some difficult times, but they gave me the energy and really supported me, making me the striker that I am today.”

It is a dream come true for Osimhen winning his first major honour since moving to Europe seven years ago. He thus tied legendary George Weah’s all-time highest Serie A goals by an African player.

Napoli was confirmed as Serie A champions after their draw against Udinese on Thursday evening. Luciano Spalletti’s side fought back from 1-0 down after Sandi Lovric scored the opening goal, with Osimhen adding his 22nd league goal of the season to secure the point Napoli needed to win their first Scudetto since 1990, when Diego Maradona was their captain.

Napoli have been made to wait for the title party, as they were beaten 1-0 by Lecce last weekend, when they could have confirmed themselves as champions. Now, they have finally managed to get over the line, and with five games to spare.

Meanwhile, Osimhen had played down rumours that he might leave Naples after scoring the club’s historic Scudetto-winning goal against Udinese on Thursday evening, after attracting increasingly strong interest from Manchester United. The Nigerian forward has been talismanic for Luciano Spalletti’s side and made history on the night when he became the highest-scoring African player to feature in Serie A in a single season, breaking Samuel Eto’o’s record of 21 goals with his 52nd-minute strike that leveled the two sides.

His quality leading the line for the title-winners has caught the eye of a number of big beasts alongside United, with Chelsea, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich all said to be watching the player’s next move closely.

But a move away from the Campania side was the furthest thing from his mind as he drunk in the celebratory atmosphere.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Osimhen said he ‘couldn’t wait’ to get back to Naples and enjoy the Scudetto with the fans.

I’m thrilled with this victory,’ Osimhen said. ‘I’m happy for me, for the team and for the fans.

‘I can’t wait to come back in Naples to embrace our fans, even though tonight I already felt the warmth of the people. I’m happy for all the Neapolitans.

‘I scored the Scudetto goal, it’s true, but anyone else could have scored it.

‘I feel like a leader and I never give up. Future? Now I want to enjoy this historic moment, this is not the time to think about my future.’

The striker also reserved praise for his manager, who has had a checkered time at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona since his arrival in 2021.

At the end of last season, Spalletti’s Fiat Panda was stolen and allegedly held hostage by fans who unfurled a banner that said the car would only be returned if he quit.

But after overseeing a hitherto-unimaginable season, and becoming the oldest manager to win a Scudetto, all is likely forgiven.

‘Spalletti is a great coach, he asks us a lot but he is like a father to all of us,’ Osimhen continued.

‘He always manages to motivate us and he deserves this title.’