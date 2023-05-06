  • Saturday, 6th May, 2023

Update for Six-cylinder Models of Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé

Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4-Türer Coupé | 2023 | Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert: 10,0-9,5 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert: 228–214 g/km | spektralblau magno | Exterieur;Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert: 10,0-9,5 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert: 228–214 g/km* Mercedes-AMG GT 53 4 door coupé | 2023 | combined fuel consumption: 10.0-9.5 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions: 228-214 g/km |spectral blue magno | exterieur;Combined fuel consumption: 10.0-9.5 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions: 228-214 g/km*

Bennett  Oghifo

Mercedes-AMG has upgraded the six-cylinder models of the AMG GT 4-Door Coupé. They can be recognised by the new front apron, which picks up on the previous design of the eight-cylinder models. The two outer decorative air intakes and the large central air intake under the radiator grille form a jet-wing profile. This emphasises the effect of breadth, while the radiator openings direct the air flows specifically to the functional elements such as coolers and brakes.

The electric sliding sunroof and the option of wireless charging for smartphones between the rear seats are now on board as standard. 

The intelligent, digital infotainment system MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) has also been given an update with a new look, redesigned AMG-specific displays and individually configurable functions. 

In conjunction with the optional Burmester® surround sound system or the Burmester® high-end 3D surround sound system, Dolby Atmos also introduces a new sound experience.

The basis for the sporty driving experience is provided by the unchanged 270 kW (367 hp) or 320 kW (435 hp) 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder engine with twin turbocharging and integrated starter alternator.

