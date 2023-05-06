Frank: Tinubu Lacks Capacity to Fight Corruption in Judiciary 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has said that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, lacks the capacity to fight corruption in the judiciary.

Tinubu had, while speaking in Port Harcourt during the inauguration of a Magistrate’s Court Complex built by the Governor Nyesom Wike administration, reportedly promised to make corruption unattractive.

Reacting in a statement issued Saturday, Frank faulted Tinubu’s claim that he will make corruption unattractive, especially in the Judiciary, while insisting that Tinubu’s track record on corruption fights was abysmal.

He said: “It was an insult to the sensibility of the majority of Nigerians that Tinubu who has been linked to several corrupt practices, including the famous bullion van episode, will suddenly become the anti-corruption czar.

“A man who’s unable to answer questions on the activities of the Alpha Beta company and several other properties linked to him, obviously does not possess the prerequisites to fight corruption.”

Frank stressed that it was ironic that Tinubu, whose political career is peppered with allegations of corruption, would try to position himself as a champion of anti-corruption, only aimed at fooling the gullible.

He added that of utmost importance is the calibre of persons currently hobnobbing around the president-elect for one favour or another.

According to him, “These individuals who are busy outwitting one another, all in a bid to grab juicy government portfolios with statutory immunity, may all have a case or more to answer with the anti graft agencies.

“These characters who are currently vying for leadership positions in all arms of government, including the Executive, Legislature, and the Judiciary will most likely be cleared for public service, thereby jeopardizing the fight against corruption ab initio.”

The Bayelsa born political activist believed that the incoming administration, if confirmed by the judiciary, will habour many politicians of questionable character, giving them a safe haven to operate.