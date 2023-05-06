CDK Reiterates Commitment to Drive Innovation in Tiles Manufacturing

Mary Nnah

Integrated Industries, the renowned manufacturer of premium porcelain tiles, has reiterated the company’s commitment to continue to drive innovation and best practices in the tiles manufacturing sector in Nigeria.

CDK Integrated Industries stated this during its Distributors Interactive Forum held recently at the Marriott Hotel.

It said the purpose of the event was to build stronger ties with CDK’s network of distributors nationwide with the theme: ‘Together for growth and prosperity’, the forum aimed to engender feedback and networking among distributors as CDK intends to maintain its position as the category leader in Nigeria’s porcelain tiles manufacturing sector.

In attendance were CDK management staff led by the MD/CEO, Mr. Bernard Longe, key players in the real estate industry, and numerous distributors from several states across Nigeria.

In his keynote address, Mr. Longe expressed gratitude to CDK distributors for their unwavering support and commitment to the brand. He also underscored the company’s commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, reiterating that a strong partnership between CDK and its distributors is a crucial component of their joint prosperity.

Longe further highlighted the company’s vision to be a leading manufacturer of premium porcelain tiles in Africa and beyond. He also stated that CDK products have an uncompromised quality, making their porcelain tiles the best in the Nigerian market.

The forum focused on exploring new ideas, sharing pain points and experiences, and discussing best practices for mutual gain between both parties. It also provided an opportunity for CDK management to hear firsthand from its distributors the on-ground realities of the tiling and construction market.

Longe, while responding to the issues raised by distributors, assured them that CDK is cognisant of most of these challenges and is already taking steps to address them.

He said further that CDK is committed to driving innovation and best practices in the tiles manufacturing sector in Nigeria.