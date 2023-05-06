At 39, Aiyenugba Still Bringing His Experience to Bear at Kwara Utd

One of the reasons the Brazilian league is still a delight to watch in spite of the huge number of Brazilian players that are exported to Europe every season is that they were always returning to their roots to end their career and that is one example former Nigeria International, Dele Aiyenugba has set by returning to Kwara United and at age 39, retirement is not on the agenda.

Goalkeepers get better with age and examples are numerous around the world of those that stood between the sticks till they are 40 and even beyond.

England’s Peter Shilton, Italy’s Gianluigi Buffon, Essam El Hadary of Egypt, Dino Zoff of Italy, Peter Denmark’s Schmeichel, René Higuita of Colombia, and Brazil’s Nélson de Jesus da Silva (Dida) are just some of the world’s renowned goalkeepers that played till their 40’s.

One hopes Aiyenugba quits on high even as he is yet to set a retirement date for himself. He recently told newsmen in Ilorin, “Returning to where I started from is a dream I had for long. Kwara is home and coming home to play again and retire here will be a dream come true for me.

“It is another way of saying thank you to the fans, management, stakeholders, government and people of Kwara. For me, I’m honoured to be here and I hope to continue doing my best for this great team even after I quit the game.”

At 39, the Kwara United captain’s reflexes are still very sharp and his agility is not in doubt. He has brought his experience to bear on the team.

The former Haifa Tel Aviv safe hands have been around since returning from Israel. His return to where he started shows his commitment to giving back to his society.

Aiyenugba whose recent superlative performance against Bendel Insurance secured his side a point is determined to lead Kwara United towards achieving great feat as he faces the exit door of his illustrious career.

Aiyenugba joins likes of Ahmed Musa, Late Rashidi Yekini, Daniel Amokachi, Garba Lawal, Etim Esin, Sani Keita, who at different times once featured in domestic league after they returned from Europe.