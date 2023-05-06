Amina Ajayi Urges Tinubu to Address Energy Crisis, Unemployment

A former President of All Nigerian American Congress (ANAC), Chief Amina Temitope Ajayi, aka Mama Diaspora, has lamented the current poor energy supply and distribution in Nigeria.

She also said it is heartwarming that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has promised to address Nigeria’s growing unemployment and the energy challenges after his inauguration.

She further stated that Asiwaju is passionate about the welfare of the youth and women and would address their concerns, including youth unemployment.

She spoke during a media conference by the Yoruba Council Worldwide in Lagos. The media conference was jointly addressed by the Council President, Aare Oba Oladotun Hassan and Yeye Chief Amina Temitope Ajayi (Mama Diaspora) on the State of the Nation and Smooth transition ahead of May 29, 2023, in commemoration of the promotion of the Omoluabi festival, ethos and culture of excellence.

Ajayi, who is one of the United Nation’s Eminent Peace Ambassadors, described Nigerian youths as being energetic, resourceful, vibrant and digitally savvy.

She called on all Nigerians, irrespective of political affiliations, to support the President-elect, to make Nigeria greater.

She stated that the President-elect is a detribalised person, who will unify Nigerians and carry all stakeholders along.

She assured that the President-elect will address the yearnings of the youths and women, and appealed to the incoming administration to address the energy poverty in the country.

She noted that energy is a vital sector that if made to be effective, could transform Nigeria.

Chief Ajayi said, “From now till the first of May, 2023, everybody should forget their political differences. God chooses who he wants. It is now for us to accept it and say, Father thank you for this our leader.

“Every private sector should say to themselves it is our turn. This government is our government. I think democracy is alive. Democracy is the government of the people by the people and for the people. It is our government. Whether you vote for him or not, somebody in our compound voted for him. Somebody in our family voted for him. Automatically, he is our President.

“As a mother and as a leader, I kneel down to tell everyone that it is over. Let us suck it up and knock it out. All the young adults in this country, consider yourselves lucky. All the women consider yourselves blessed.”

