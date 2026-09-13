Who is Afraid of Obi’s Political Ambition?

The recent disruption of the visit of the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi, to Benue State after Governor Hyacinth Alia had earlier cautioned him against visiting the state without his knowledge, was a direct assault on Nigeria’s democracy, and the 1999 Constitution as amended, Ejiofor Alike writes

Last Tuesday, thugs suspected to be loyalists of one of the political parties mounted roadblocks on the two-lane Makurdi-Gboko Federal Highway in Benue State, preventing the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Mr. Peter Obi, from proceeding to Yelewata where he was billed to meet and commiserate with the victims of the June 2025 attacks.

While accusing fingers were pointed at the political leadership in the state, the state government has denied any involvement, accusing Obi of not informing the relevant security agencies about his visit.

But the Benue State Police Command confirmed that it was aware of Obi’s movement and had provided security for the visit.

Obi had in April 2025 scheduled a visit to the internally displaced persons (IDP) camps and health facilities in the state.

However, the state government had issued a statement against the visit.

As a result, Obi cancelled his trip, expressing disappointment over what he saw as political interference in his charitable efforts.

It was not surprising that when political thugs disrupted Obi’s trip to the state last week, accusing fingers were pointed at the governor.

Explaining that his trip to the state was a humanitarian mission to Yelwata, Obi said: “our convoy was prevented from proceeding to the community by thugs chanting, ‘Peter Obi, go back! Peter Obi, go back!”

However, the state government has rejected the allegations that thugs working for it were responsible for blocking Obi.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, the state government said the claim was an attempt to drag Governor Alia and the state government into what it described as a possible internal political matter within the NDC.

The state government also questioned why a presidential candidate could arrive in the state without the relevant security authorities being formally informed of his movement.

However, following a confirmation by the state police command that it was aware of Obi’s movement and had provided security for the visit, the state Commissioner for Information and Culture, Solomon Lorpev, claimed that Governor Alia was not officially notified about the visit.

When reminded that Section 41 of the Nigerian Constitution guarantees every Nigerian the freedom of movement and that a letter was written by the NDC to the police about the planned visit, the commissioner argued that the police do not hold brief for Governor Alia, who is the chief security officer.

It is sad to note that many political actors, who have no knowledge of the costs incurred by those who fought for Nigeria’s democracy have continued to embark on anti-democratic actions to truncate Nigeria’s democracy.

During the campaigns for the 2023 elections, the then presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar was barred from organising presidential campaign rallies in Rivers State.

In July 2025, the Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, had warned Obi not to step into Edo State without getting a clearance from him.

In February this year, Obi and a top figure of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief John Oyegun, reportedly escaped an attack by armed hoodlums in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Senator Francis Fadahunsi, representing Osun East; Chairman of Kuje Area Council in Abuja, Samuel Shekwolo, and Borno State Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation, Youth and Sports Development, Sainna Buba, had reportedly issued threats against non-supporters of APC.

Last week, the Social Democratic Party’s (SDP) governorship candidate in Nasarawa State, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, a retired Inspector-General of Police, was denied access to a public facility by the agents of the APC-led state government for his empowerment programme – the distribution of farm inputs, machinery and financial support to beneficiaries in Akwanga, Nassarawa Eggon and Wamba LGAs.

Unfortunately, renowned pro-democracy elements occupying political leadership positions have continued to maintain sealed lips because they are the potential beneficiaries of these undemocratic acts against opposition elements.

It is obvious that Nigeria’s political leaders have failed to learn lessons from the collapse of Nigeria’s democracy in the past.

Obi’s political ambition should not be a threat to any leader, who is confident of his performance in office.

Encouraging actions that could reverse the gains recorded in the country’s democratic journey is unacceptable.

It is heartwarming that a vocal voice in the fight for Nigeria’s democracy and key figure in the ruling APC has lent his voice against the anti-democratic action of misguided thugs in Benue State.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who was a pro-democracy activist, has condemned the incident, saying politicians should be allowed to move freely and campaign without intimidation or violence.

Reacting to the incident in a statement he issued on Wednesday, Keyamo said the incident should “be condemned by all men of goodwill,” irrespective of the political affiliation of those responsible.

The minister said it was immaterial whether the protest was caused by internal disagreements within the NDC, as suggested by the Benue State Government, or whether it was allegedly sponsored by the APC or another rival political party.

All lovers of democracy in Nigeria should adopt the minister’s position.

Expectedly, widespread condemnations trailed the action of the youths.

Obi’s running mate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, described the incident as ‘another dark day’ for Nigeria’s democracy.

On his part, ex-governor of the state, Samuel Ortom, who blamed Governor Alia for the incident, described the action of the thugs as “wrong” and “inconsistent with democratic principles.”

In its reaction, Amnesty International said the state government has questions to answer in its brazen attempt to restrict the movement of an opposition presidential candidate and his supporters.

It described the incident as “an unprecedented and dangerous act of political hooliganism that undermines the entire democratic process.”

The NDC also strongly condemned the “shameful” attack and obstruction of its presidential candidate, according to a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director.

Human rights lawyer and political activist, Deji Adeyanju, described the incident as unacceptable and contrary to the principles of democracy, stressing that every Nigerian has a constitutionally guaranteed right to freedom of movement.

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, said the incident was unacceptable and warned those behind it that they were “toying with fire.”

The National Peace Committee led by a former military Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd.) should rise to the occasion by issuing public condemnations against the emerging threats to Nigeria’s democracy.

The United States, United Kingdom and other countries should consider visa ban on Nigeria’s anti-democratic forces.

The agents of Benue State government should not dissipate energy chasing opposition elements; they should rather mobilise the youths to fight the bandits that have been slaughtering the people of the state and sending others to IDP camps.