Sudan: About 200 Nigerians Stranded on Road to Egypt

*Second batch slated for arrival today

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

As the Nigerian government intensifies effort to evacuate more citizens from the crisis-ridden Sudan, about 200 students were reportedly stranded on the road to the Wadi Halfa, Sudanese border with Egypt.



After the first batch of 376 evacuees were ferried into Abuja from Sudan via Egypt on Wednesday night, the second batch of the evacuees are expected to arrive the country today, Friday.



An update on the situation on ground revealed that the stranded students were in dire need of support as the money charged to move them to the border was high and unaffordable.



According to one of the evacuees, the bus carrying the students stopped along the road before Wadi Halfa.

The unidentified evacuee noted that it was impossible for anyone to cross the border barefooted, as the security personnel insisted that they must be conveyed by vehicles.



It was, however, gathered that the next set of prospective evacuees from Sudan, had arrived at the Wadi Halfa border and had their papers being processed.

The evacuees said a Nigerian official came to collect their passports and already liaising with the Egyptian Authorities at the border.



The Nigerian Ambassador to Egypt, Nura Rimi, yesterday, said, “95 Nigerian students from Borno State, have been moved from Wadi Halfa to the Egyptian side of the border.

“They are to be evacuated by the Azman Aircraft together with other students already processed. The rest of the students waiting at the two border crossings (Wadi Halfa and Arqeen) will be evacuated by tomorrow (today, Friday) barring any hitches.”