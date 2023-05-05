Hajj 2023: Buhari Grants 65% Waiver on Aviation Charges to Air Carriers

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has graciously agreed to a 65 per cent waiver on aviation charges to the air carriers that will airlift Nigerian pilgrims to this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan disclosed this Friday during a meeting with stakeholders in the aviation industry as well as air carriers on seamless arrangement for the airlifting of the pilgrims.

He also informed that NAHCON had made arrangements with Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) to ensure ceaseless supply of Jet A fuel for the purpose of the airlift.

In a statement Friday, NAHCON spokesperson, Fatima Sanda Usara, said the carriers were advised to meet NNPC for briefing and perfection of the arrangement.

The Director General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu who was present at the meeting stated that his organisation had inspected all designated Hajj airlift airports for security and functional facilities.

He charged selected carriers to adhere strictly to the terms and conditions of Hajj airlift engagement that they would sign.

He advised them to fulfill the obligations that would be spelled out in the agreements saying NCAA is ready to sanction non-compliance. He lamented the issue of delay and cancellation of airlift as experienced last year, describing it as having a replica effect on the whole operation and even affecting Saudi Arabian operations too.

It would be recalled that General Authority on Civil Aviation (GACA) had earlier invited NCAA over this encumbrance and to measure the level of effect it has on Madina and Jeddah airports’ Hajj operations.

As a result, NCAA has laid down stringent measures to avoid cancellations and flight delays this year.

The 2023 Hajj advance team comprising selected NAHCON staff, and a few medical personnel is expected to depart the country by May 21.