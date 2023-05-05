FAAN to Restructure Aviacargo Business in Nigeria, Says MD

Chinedu Eze

The MD /CEO of the Federal Airports Authority Of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu has reiterated the resolve of FAAN to restructure the business of Aviacargo in Nigeria. He made the promise after an early morning tour of the cargo facilities at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport MMIA Lagos, recently.



He disclosed that the tour of cargo facilities at the airport, resulted from the presentation of the third interim report by the Aviacargo Road map committee. The committee’s coordinator Mr. Ikechi Uko, organiser of the CHINET Aviacargo Conference, presented the 3rd monthly interim report for the month of April. During the presentation, the coordinator told the MD that the committee had done a tour of the cargo facilities at the international airport earlier in the month and was not impressed with the conditions of the facilities in the area and identified five areas that needed to be resolved by FAAN to improve the conditions in the area.



They include the export areas of both NAHCO and SAHCO that could be significantly improved based on the same organizations’ import areas. The export areas he described as disorganised, chaotic, unkempt, dirty, and rowdy. The import areas looked like a modern shopping mall while the export zones looked like ‘Aswani’or ‘Oshodi’ markets on a market day.

The second is the improper and poor quality packaging of goods for export, also done inappropriately at the airport.

The third is the limited operating hours of the terminal, which is better operating 24 hours to maintain the efficient flow based on the airport operating hours and the need for regulatory agencies to avail themselves and reduce congestion during the active hours of airport operations. He suggested that Customs and others can work around the clock so that domestic airlines can do regional cargo at night and carry passengers during the day.



The fourth pain point is the lack of facilities for exporters to package their goods having failed to do so at their facilities due to the need for inspections and certification. The fifth is the indiscriminate parking of vehicles all over the terminals and airport. These issues the committee found can be resolved immediately while the Aviacargo committee continues with the project. After receiving the third Interim report, Capt. Yadudu decided to go and see the place for himself. Accompanied during the tour by the FAAN MD were the Director of Commercial and Business Development Sadiku Rafindadi, the GM Commercial Hyacinth Ngwu, the Chief of Staff and staff from the Commercial Department. Mr. Uko showed them the already identified lapses and the earlier suggested possible mitigations.