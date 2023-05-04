  • Thursday, 4th May, 2023

Kogi PDP Presents Flag to Melaye as Gubernatorial Candidate

Nigeria | 13 mins ago


Ibrahim Oyewale in  Lokoja

Ahead of the November 2023 governorship election in Kogi State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has formerly presented the flag of the party to Senator Dino Melaye as its standard bearer in the November 11th governorship election in the state.

Melaye had earlier emerged winner of the  PDP governorship primary held at Kefas Multipurpose Hall in Lokoja on the 15th April, 2023.

The presentation ceremony, however, held at the same venue and attended by the chieftains of the party  across the three Senatorial Districts of the state.

Melaye, while speaking, expressed his gratitude  to every member of the party for the confidence reposed in him and promised not to disappoint them.

He stated  that Kogi had no business being poor as she was sitting on gold mine enough to make the citizens of the state immensely rich.

“Kogi State has over 42 mineral resources untapped, there is nothing wrong if we have five Obajanas in the state, there is no reason why Ajaokuta should not be working, there is no reason why we should depend on monthly federal allocation.

“All these will be brought to a halt when I become the governor through you in November. We have enormous resources and loose funds around the world waiting to be accessed. What you only need is enabling environment and ideas to access those funds. I will use my connection around the world to attract investment to the state.”

Also speaking during the ceremony, the former governor of the state, Ibrahim Idris, urged party faithful to rally behind Melaye, whom he described as a formidable personality and will bring the state out of the woods of the past seven years.

“To do this, there is the need to see ourselves as one big family and work together to install Dino Melaye in November,” he said.

