Kogi Community Protests, Asks Ododo to Nullify Secret Installation of Monarch

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Iloke community in Mopa-Muro Local Government Area of Kogi State on Monday in Abuja protested the alleged installation of a monarch in their town despite a court injunction against the exercise.

The Ipatia Ruling House of the community represented by Chief Reuben Taiwo Famidele, who addressed journalists, asked the Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, to stop the alleged illegality.

Famidele claimed that the installation of Chief Muyiwa Ibeun as the new Elulu of Mopa was in gross violation of an existing suit pending in a court of competence jurisdiction.

He said the clandestine installation of Ibeun by the Mopa Traditional Council led by the Otunba of Mopa, Oba Saul Olojo, on Friday, May 17, 2024, at the Elulu’s palace, was capable of causing crisis in the town.

He expressed their reservations on the action, which they described as illegal and subjudice since there was a pending suit regarding the stool before the state High Court in Koton Karfe.

Famidele called on the Kogi State Government to immediately launch an investigation into the alleged illegality and reverse the action of the Moro Traditional Council in the interest of communal peace and rule of law.

Famidele explained that there were four ruling houses entitled to the Elulu stool of Mopa, adding that the first three had their reigns with the last occupant passing away some months ago.

He said after the death of the last Elulu, it was the turn of Ipatia Ruling House to produce a successor.

The development, he said, led to a pending litigation before the Kogi State High Court wherein the selection and nomination process of the next Elulu is being challenged, based on the existing Chieftaincy Rotational Agreement between the four ruling houses in Mopa.

He said: “The High Court had earlier on, in a ruling issued an interim order directing all parties to maintain status quo ante.

“The Otunba of Mopa, who is the first defendant before the High Court in Koton Karfe, on the 17th day of May, secretly installed the said Muyiwa Ibeun at night wherein selected members of his traditional council were present and some who stood against the process were not present based on the existing order of the court.

“It is a clear indication of a determined intent of the Moro Traditional Council to disrespect the legal process and overturn justice.

“We are surprised by the speed and secrecy associated with the illegal installation event of a first-class Oba, supervising not only Mopa but the entire Mopamuro Traditional Council.

“This is a desperation taken too far. Ordinarily, a celebration of this magnitude calls for state, national and global participation.

“Our suspicion of this is not unconnected to a grand plan by MTC to impose an illegal Elulu on the good people of Mopa before any decision of the court on the matter.

“We reiterate our stand while we await the court decision on this matter. All parties must respect the rule of law and abide by the principles of fairness and justice.

“While some people are determined to cause chaos and disrupt the peace of the community, we are using this medium to appeal to our highly respected executive governor of Kogi State who is a perfectly decent gentleman to call the troublemakers to order and direct them to respect the rule of law.

“We also appeal to his excellency to cause an investigation into the illegal coronation of Chief Muyiwa Ibeun on the night of 17th May 2024 by Oba Saul Olojo in contravention of the court order duly served on him,” Famidele stated.