AbdulRazaq Reiterates Commitment to Accelerate Industrial Growth of Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin 

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has reiterated its commitment to make the business climate more friendly for investments as part of move to accelerate the industrial growth of the state.

Speaking in Ilorin during the facility visit ton the Annie Glidden Commodities (AG) Nig. Ltd at Eiyenkorin, a newly established cashew processing plant in the state, Alhaji AbdulRazaq lauded the management of the company for the establishment of a new multimillion naira cashew processing factory in the state

AbdulRazaq however said the agenda, among other things, is to make Kwara a hub for cashew nuts processing in Nigeria.

He said, “My coming here is to encourage local investment. As you know, Kwara is a major producer of cashew nuts, and Nigeria is putting more interest in cashew processing. 

“So it is a good thing to have a local production and make sure we export processed cashew nuts, rather than raw cashew nuts.  And this investment is a major one. I think this is about the third major cashew company in the state,” he told reporters shortly after touring the facility.”

In his remark, Managing Director AG Commodities Nig Ltd, Ademola Adesokan  said they located the company in Kwara because of its strategic location in the cashew belt, its good road network, as well as the business friendly policies of the government.

