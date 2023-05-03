Oyebanji Visits Segun Oni, to Establish Council of former Govs

Gbenga Sodeinde

Barely one month after the Supreme Court decided the Ekiti State governorship election in favour of the incumbent Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, the governor yesterday visited the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the election and main challenger in the court, Segun Oni, at his Ifaki-Ekiti residence.

Oyebanji, who arrived the Ifaki residence of the former governor at around 10.35 a.m., said the visit was in fulfilment of his pledge to personally call and visit Oni, whom he described as a brother and leader for whom he had great respect.

“I am here to debunk the notion that you don’t return from court and become friends. I am here to greet my elder brother and my leader whom I have great respect for.

“For me, I believe litigation is part of electoral process and I appreciate His Excellency for pursuing the electoral matter up till the apex court and not recourse to self-help,” Oyebxanji said.

The meeting, which lasted an hour, saw thve two leaders discussing issues bordering on socio-v and political development of Ekiti State and how to reposition the state for greater prosperity.

Governor Oyebanji, who expressed appreciation to God for making the meeting possible, described Oni as a role model who had contributed immensely to the development of the state and needs to also benefit from the fruits of his labour.

The governor used the opportunity to call on the former governor to return to the All Progressives Congress (APC), “where he truly belongs” and join in the race to reposition the state as well as join hands with the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to develop the country.

“We belong to different political parties, but when it comes to Ekiti State development, God has put you as a pathfinder, and you are an Ekiti man to the core. You love this state.

“And sir, we campaigned on a mantra of prosperity, and you just spoke about it that we need to develop the state to a point where every indigene of this state will be prosperous irrespective of where they find themselves. We can only do that by creating development centres in our local government areas and communities.

“I am pleading with you sir, now that the party you suffered for, where you were Deputy National Chairman, is now in the centre, I am too young to give you a directive but as one of your ardent followers, I want you to consider coming back home.

“Tinubu needs every good head, every good hand to succeed, and he is from this zone of the country, and when Oni is not in the basket, the basket is not full. I’m pleading with you in the interest of our people, in the interest of Yoruba nation, and in the interest of Nigeria.”

Oyebanji used the opportunity to inform former Governor Oni of his intention to set up a council of former governors with the objectiveto drive development of the state, as he advise the incumbent on the best way to run the state from their wealth of experiences.

Earlier, Oni, who, together with his wife and some political associates, received Governor Oyebanji, thanked the governor for the visit, which he said goes to confirm the fact that the development of the state was of paramount interest to him.

Oni, who said the meeting was the best he had attended this year in view of the sincerity of the governor, stressed the need to build a virile Ekiti State based on unity of purpose because Ekiti State was already left behind among comity of states, and all hands should be on deck to reposition the state by making all communities, development centres to engender true development.

While acknowledging the fact that Oyebanji was one of the founders of the state, bestowed with the wisdom of the old and who understood the spirit behind its creation, Oni pledged his unflinching support to the administration of Governor Oyebanji and Ekiti State at large.