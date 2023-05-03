NNPCL/TotalEnergies JV: We’ve Recycled Over 200tons of Plastic Waste in One Year





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited has disclosed that its plastic recycling plant has in one year, removed and recycled over 200 tons of plastic waste into high quality resins.

The Executive Director, JV Assets, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited, Mr. Obi Imemba, disclosed this yesterday, in Port Harcourt, while speaking to journalists on the achievements of the plant one year after.

The plant according to Imemba, remains a sustainable corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative by NNPC/TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited in partnership with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR).

The ED explained that the recycling plastic plant was borne out of a genuine response to the call for sustainable societal development, creates positive impact in its host communities through empowerment and socio-economic development.

Imemba also revealed that over 40 persons, both women and men have been employed to the service of the plant, a way to reduce poverty and tackle challenges of unemployment within the host communities.

“Human capacity Building is one of the key pillars of the project and we currently exceed our set target of 15 employees to 40 direct staff and numerous indirect staff. We have also removed and recycled over 200 tons of waste plastic into high Quality resins. These demonstrate TotalEnergies’ commitment to our host communities and the planet.

“The plastic recycling project is a demonstration of this philosophy, principally, because it is a non-profit venture for TotalEnergies and its partners with UNITAR as managers. “Funds generated through the venture will not accrue to TotalEnergies or any of its subsidiaries, but will go only into programmes related to waste recycling in Nigeria.

“In other words, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited is, through this project, giving back to the society without expecting any direct returns. We believe that a healthier, wealthier and empowered society benefits both the society and the business.”

Mr. Leo Nwofa, Project Lead for the plastic recycling plant and the technical partner representing TotalEnergies, who spoke to journalists at the plant site, in Elelenwo, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, explained that the project would reduce the threatening menace of pollution.

“Ultimately, it serves as an environmental cleaner and would reduce massively the single-use plastic pollution menace in our society.

“It will be a revenue generator (Waste-2-wealth) and reduce imports and foreign exchange demand, hence making products more affordable. Over 750 tonnes of CO2 emission will be saved per year which is equivalent to planting over 4,500 trees per year.”

He added that the project was being manned by a local entrepreneur who would put back the revenue from the plant for the expansion and replication of the project.