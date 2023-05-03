Kwara Gov  Restates Commitment to Rule of Law, Swears In  Chief Judge, Grand Kadi

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has restated his administration’s commitment to the rule of law and non-interference in the justice system.

The governor stated this in Ilorin yesterday during the swearing-in of Justice Abiodun Adebara and Kadi

Abdullateef Kamaldeen as substantive Chief Judge of the state and Grand Kadi of the state Shariah Court of Appeal respectively.

He said: “I have been told that this is the first time that the Chief Judge and the Grand Kadi will take their Oaths of Allegiance and Judicial Oaths on the same occasion.

“This is coming just after the overwhelming majority of the people of Kwara State have renewed our mandate to serve them for another term of four years.

“The State is therefore at the threshold of history as the leaderships of the three arms of government are assuming fresh mandates about the same period.

“This imposes on us a duty to work together for the larger interest of our people while respecting the boundaries of separation of powers.”

AbdulRazaq added: “As Your Lordships assume your role of leading and guiding the judiciary, I would like to restate my administration’s commitment to the rule of law and non-interference in the justice system.”

The governor congratulated the two judicial officers on their appointments, and urged them to commit themselves to duties in line with the constitutional oaths they have just subscribed to.

In his remark at the event, the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Senior Ibrahim Sulyman, said: “We are gathered to witness the performance of the constitutional duty of the governor of Kwara State as enjoined by the provision of Section 271(1) and 276(1) of the 1999 Constitution which vested the governor with the power to appoint the Chief Judge of Kwara State and Grand Kadi for the Shariah Court of Appeal upon the recommendation of the National Judicial Council and confirmation by the House of Assembly.

“I commend Your Excellency for the continuous support of the judicial arm of government, and pray that Almighty God continue to see you through in all your undertakings and commitments to take this state to greater heights.”

Responding after he was sworn in, the substantive Chief Judge of the state, Justice Adebara, assured the governor and the people of the state that brother-judges, together with the entire workforce of the state judiciary are committed to serving the people to the best of their abilities.

He added: “I would like to take a moment here to express my deep appreciation and gratitude to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for my appointment as the Chief Judge. I am humbled and honoured to have been so appointed.

“Without mincing words, Your Excellency, permit me to say here publicly that I see our appointments as another of Your Excellency’s commitments to promoting justice, equity, and fairness in our state.

“By allowing the exercise to proceed seamlessly without any rancour or controversy, you have demonstrated remarkable leadership in giving a sense of belonging to all.”



