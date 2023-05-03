Insurgency: House Moves to Repeal 58-year-old DICO Act

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives at the plenary yesterday passed through second reading a Bill seeking to repeal Defence Industries Corporation Act, and enact the DIC of Nigeria Bill, 2023 to operate, maintain and control subsidiaries and ordinance factories for the manufacture, storage and disposal of ordinance and ancillary stores and materiel, provide a comprehensive framework for the regulation of the manufacture and disposal of defence article.

The lawmakers were of the view that DICON established by the DICON Act in 1964 to meet the material requirement of the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies, 58 years after has not fully achieved its goals.

In his lead debate, Hon. Idris Kabiru who spoke on behalf of the sponsor Hon. Babajimi Benson said efforts are on to reposition the agency including presidential approval for its transition into a DICON Military Industrial Complex (MIC) – to be largely self-funding, regulate local and international military businesses, save cost and provide jobs.

This transformation, he said requires amendment to the principal act to make it align with contemporary trends.

Benson stressed that with the advent of various phases of insurgency in the country, it is imperative to think inward and provide local preventive and protective mechanisms to fortify critical assets, formations and all various camps across the country, with the sole mandate to ensure that insurgency is contained to its barest minimum.

The key highlights include, “Expanding the membership of the Governing Board to include all critical stakeholders e.g Honourable Minister with Permanent Secretaries of Industry, Trade & Investment, Finance, Science & Technology, Interior and Foreign Affairs, CDS, Service Chiefs, IGP, etc. Expanding its functions to include operation, maintenance and control of ordnance factories for the manufacture, storage and disposal of material intended for or capable of being used by the Armed Forces, other security agencies and such other forces or persons as may be authorized; capacity building in military technology; collaboration with local and international bodies for the purpose of research development, and technology advancement in the defence industry etc; right to produce and supply arms and ammunition in Nigeria, in addition to the exclusive right of purchase, manufacture and sale of explosives (subject to the provisions of the Explosives Act).

“Right to collect from the Armed Forces and other security agencies data of all its actual and speculated defence requirement while ensuring that measures are taken to safeguard the information and records collected; Funds of the Corporation to consist of statutory budgetary allocation, monies provided by Government for acquisition of relevant defence production capabilities, including missile and aero space technology, and monies as may accrue from such other source consistent with the objectives and functions of the Corporation; Ability to collaborate with the Defence Industries Association of Nigeria (DIAN) and other relevant associations recognized by the Minister of Defence for the purpose of supporting and improving local production of weapons and other equipment for the Nigeria Armed;Empowers the Minister to make Regulations for the Corporation while the provisions of the Public Officers Protection Act shall apply in relation to any suit instituted against any member, officer, or employee of the Corporation.”

The Bill was voted on, passed and referred to the committee on defence.

Also at the plenary, the lawmakers passed through second reading a Bill for an Act an to give effect to the provision of African Union Convention for the Protection and Assistance of Internally Displaced Persons in Nigeria.

The proposed legislation sponsored by Hon. Dachung Bagos seeks to domesticate an African Union convention on the protection and assistance of internally displaced persons.

In his lead debate, Bagos explained that the bill has as its ultimate goal the elimination of the root causes of internal displacement and the mitigation of its resultant effect.

In a bid to do this, the lawmaker said the bill purports to establish an Internal Displacement Coordination Committee which will collaborate with state actors, non state actors and all competent authorities to provide a comprehensive and gender friendly framework for national response, coordination and collaboration for the protection, assistance and humanitarian interventions relating to internal displacement.

Insurgency: House Moves to Repeal 58-year-old DICO Act

