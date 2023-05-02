Buhari Charges Successor to Respect Workers’ Rights

From our correspondents



President Muhammadu Buhari has advised the incoming administration of Bola Tinubu to continue to respect workers’ rights as part of its core development agenda. Buhari stated this in his speech at this year’s May Day celebration, which was delivered by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The president said his administration believed in the enthronement of decent work that was productive, delivered a fair income with security and social protection, and safeguarded the basic rights of workers.

In his own message, the president-elect assured organised labour of his partnership, saying he would not only be to them a dependable ally, but also one that would always fight for them.

On their part, organised labour advised the federal government not to adhere to the recommendations of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the economic challenges bedevilling the country, saying they are usually poisonous.

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 election, Mr. Peter Obi, told workers, who gathered at Eagle Square, Abuja, to celebrate this year’s International Workers’ Day, to work towards building a country that every citizen would be proud of and where justice would prevail.

At the same time, governors and other prominent Nigerians hailed the country’s workforce for their enormous contributions to the overall good of the nation.

Buhari, in his speech, said the federal government was committed “to reducing poverty and forging a path to achieving equitable, inclusive and sustainable development, and, ultimately, peace and security in communities”.

He said, “Workers’ rights coupled with socio-economic justice make a happy workplace. We, therefore, agree that a fair economic structure targeted at creating opportunities for all to succeed irrespective of sex, race/ethnicity, age, disability, creed, religion, etc., is sine qua non for progress and development.

“I encourage incoming administration to continue to respect workers’ rights imbued with socio-economic development and driven by the four pillars of the decent work agent to promote jobs and enterprises, guaranteeing rights at work, extending social protection, and promoting social dialogue for consensus building and maintaining a Sound National Industrial Relations System.”

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, highlighted some achievements of the outgoing administration in the area of workers’ welfare and industrial relations.

Ngige expressed optimism that the incoming administration would continue to implement policies and initiatives aimed at improving the lot of Nigerian workers. He said the federal government was aware of the challenges facing Nigerian workers, both in formal and informal sectors. He said the challenges included poor wages, and the government was committed to addressing them.

The minister explained that since government was a continuum, the current administration would expect the incoming one to continue to implement plans already in place to improve the earnings of workers.

Ngige stated, “As we look to the future, let us work together to create an environment that supports Nigerian workers and allows them to thrive. We would continue to invest in all aspects of education, primary secondary, technical and tertiary education, and skills development, create opportunities for young people, and support small and medium-sized enterprises.

“The Review of our Labour Laws is on course. We would complete the on-going process of amending and strengthening our labour laws in order to ensure that workers are treated fairly and with dignity.

“The Federal Executive Council had recently approved the transmission of our jointly reviewed Labour Bills to the National Assembly for further legislative action and this is being done with utmost dispatch.”

Obi, who graced the May Day celebration, urged the workers not to lose focus on the drive to help government transform the country from being a consuming nation to a more productive place

He said, “I am here on a solidarity visit. All leaders, we are all workers. All of us are workers. I thank you, Mr President, for what you are doing. The topic of today is socio-economic justice. When you talk about it, we talk about justice for all. We want to build a country, where Nigerians will be proud to say they are Nigerians.

“A country, where people will not be struggling to go out. A country where workers will be working and say they are happy. And that is why we say we want to move the country from consumption to production.”

While appealing to Nigerian workers and youths to maintain peace, Obi said they should hold firm to their desire to enthrone a just and equitable system.

In a speech jointly presented by Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) president, Comrade Joseph Ajaero, and his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Comrade Festus Osifoh, the unions expressed worry at the economic challenges facing the country, which had led to rising unemployment.

The labour movement urged the federal government to avoid committing the country into further debt obligation. They asked the government to jettison the $800 million loan it planned to obtain to cushion the effects of removal of fuel subsidy, when implemented.

Ajaero said beginning from this month, the national leadership of NLC would commence engagement with all state governments and private sector employers involved in denial and dehumanisation of workers all over the country.

On the dispute between workers and the Imo State government, Ajaero said NLC had reported the state government to the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and would be monitoring the situation closely. He said NLC was ready to tackle state governments and private employers that violated labour laws and denied workers their rights.

On the judiciary, organised labour said several rulings of the courts had tended to undermine the credibility of the judiciary. They gave instances of questionable judgements delivered by the Supreme Court, including the one that handed over the governorship of Imo State to a candidate that was not sponsored by any political party, and the ruling that gave senatorial ticket to another politician, who failed in his bid to secure the party’s presidential ticket.

The labour movement demanded, among others, the postponement of the proposed U$D1.2 billion national census scheduled to hold before May 29 this year, and the review of the privatisation of the electricity sector.

The unions urged the federal government to continue the objective of returning the local refineries to full capacity and investing in new refineries. They said government should sort out the supply bottlenecks that made product availability difficult in Nigeria.

Labour demanded that the outgoing president must take steps to ensure that those in his administration planning last minute heist of the country’s treasury were stopped, among other demands.

On her part, Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, described workers as the country’s most valued assets.

In a statement to mark the International Workers’ Day, Yemi-Esan said as worthy assets, the federal government remained committed to their welfare and development.

She stated, “On this day, I celebrate the sacrifice, patriotism and industry of the Nigerian worker, especially civil servants in the country.”

Yemi-Esan added that as the country celebrated the dignity of the services provided, workers should also collectively rededicate themselves towards building a greater and more prosperous nation.

Tinubu to Labour: In Me You’ll Find a Dependable Ally

President-elect Bola Tinubu assured the labour unions in the country that they had found a dependable ally in him, assuring that their fight would be his fight because he would always fight for them.

Tinubu added that his plans for better welfare and working conditions for workers were clearly spelt out in his Renewed Hope Agenda for A Better Nigeria. He noted that it was a covenant born of conviction, which he was prepared to keep.

In a statement he personally signed, Tinubu described the International Workers’ Day as a special day in most parts of the world – a day to salute and honour the working people whose hard work and sweat continued to oil the wheel of human progress and advancement.

The president-elect said May Day was significant in many respects, because it was a day forged and borne out of the struggle for workers’ rights and socio-economic justice, adding that since 1891, it has been observed all over the world.

Tinubu stated, “In Nigeria, every May 1 is a special day in our national calendar. The public holiday we observe is not just to commemorate the contributions and sacrifices of workers to the well-being of our country.

“It serves both as a celebration of the rights of workers to dignity, decent wages and decent living, and more importantly, it is a testament to the critical role the labour movement plays in our march towards a stronger, united and more prosperous nation.”

Tinubu recalled that since 1945, when the railway workers and 16 other public service unions led the first general strike to demand better wages as a result of rising cost of living, the labour movement in Nigeria had always fought on the side of the masses.

He noted that it was no surprise that the labour movement added fillip, zest and energy to the struggle for independence by partnering nationalists, such as Nnamdi Azikwe, Herbert Macaulay, Ahmadu Bello, Obafemi Awolowo, Ernest Ikoli, and Anthony Enahoro, among others.

The president-elect stressed that the Nigerian labour movement was also not found wanting during the struggle for the restoration of democracy.

According to him, NLC and its affiliate organisations, including Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Textile Union, and Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), collaborated with the pro-democracy leaders and groups to restore democratic governance in Nigeria in 1999 after almost two unbroken decades of military dictatorship.

Tinubu stated, “On this special day, as your president-elect, I extend my hands of friendship to the Nigerian workers through the two central labour unions – Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress. In me you will find a dependable ally and co-labourer in the fight for social and economic justice for all Nigerians, including all the working people.

“At this point, I must remind Nigerian workers that we all have a common battle to wage, one which we must win together. And it is the fight against poverty, ignorance, disease, disunity, ethnic and religious hate and all negative forces that contend against the stability and prosperity of our country.”

Tinubu further assured the workers that in the Nigeria he would lead from May 29, workers would have more than a minimum wage. He said they would be having a living wage to have a decent life and provide for their families.

The president-elect stressed that the days ahead would demand better understanding and cooperation from all sides, because leadership would require that tough and hard decisions were taken so that the people and all Nigerian workers could live better.

Resist Anti-democratic Forces, PDP Urges Nigerian Workers

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, saluted Nigerian workers and urged them to reinforce their resistance against anti-democratic forces seeking to take control of the country.

In a statement by National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, PDP commended Nigerian workers for their resilience, loyalty and patriotism in serving the country, despite the humiliating, suffocating and summersaulting anti-people economic policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC). PDP said such bad policies had brought untold life-discounting experiences to Nigerians in the last eight years.

According to PDP, “The deliberate suppression of the rights, wellbeing and opportunities of Nigerian workers reflects the ugly reality of the inhumanity, insensitivity and callousness of the APC administration, which relishes in inflicting pain and suffering on citizens.”

PDP noted that many Nigerians, especially workers, were hurting over the outcome of the February 25 presidential election, which was characterised by multiple violations, manipulations, alteration of genuine election results, and brazen subversion of the will of the people.

The party charged Nigerian workers to use their strength and pivotal position in the country to protect and defend the country’s constitutional democracy from political manipulators, who were desperate to dash the hope of Nigerians for credible democratic leadership.

Kwara Governor, Speaker Pledge to Continue Prioritising Workers’ Welfare

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday, said his administration would continue to prioritise the welfare of workers and protect the interest of labour unions in the state.

Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, spoke in a similar vein. Danladi-Salihu extolled the state workforce and described them as the engine room for socioeconomic development.

The governor, who spoke at the May Day celebration in Ilorin, acknowledged workers’ support before and during the last general election, saying they are grounded in the progressive and noble values of the global workforce.

AbdulRazaq stated, “Great workers, this administration is your own and it will always be your own. We owe our recent election victory to God Almighty, to you the great workers and to all of the people of our state, who stood for the collective aspirations to place Kwara on a path of steady, inclusive growth and collective prosperity that we represent.

“I thank you very much. I reassure you that we will not drop the ball. We will continue to prioritise your welfare while also creating an environment for collective growth.”

The governor pledged to maximise the gains of the last four years through implementation of viable programmes and policies.

The speaker extolled the state’s workforce, describing them as the engine room for socioeconomic development.

“Labour Day is an important reminder of the vital role that workers play in the societal socioeconomic development and to also appreciate them for their contributions,” Danladi-Salihu said.

Kwara NLC Chairman, Comrade Muritala Olayinka, commended the governor for giving the welfare of workers and pensioners, including prompt payment of workers’ salaries and their promotion as and when due, top priority.

Niger Governor Worries About Huge Wage Bill

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, expressed worry over the huge wage bill the government had to contend with monthly and what he described as “anomalies in the civil service”.

Bello, in a statement marking this year’s May Day, said he did not mean the amount the government paid workers or the type of anomalies the civil servants were involved in.

He, however, admonished civil servants to be “effective and productive in the performance of their duties in their interest, too.”

In the statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel Berje, Bello asked workers “to be sincere with themselves and support the incoming government in the state in addressing ugly trends that have continued to bring setbacks within the system.”

He listed his “modest achievements” in the last eight years to include prompt payment of salaries and wages, implementation of new minimum wage and salary structure for health workers and federal paramilitary salary structure for the State Fire Service, refund of 7.5 per cent pension deduction, as well as 15 per cent salary augmentation for workers of the state tertiary institutions.

Diri: Workers Are Society’s Backbone

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, said workers remained the backbone of society for their invaluable contributions to socio-economic development. Diri stated this on Monday during this year’s Workers’ Day celebration at the Peace Park in Yenagoa.

The state’s workforce honoured the governor with an Award of Excellence and Platinum Peace Award for the promotion of peace and workers’ welfare.

The governor said the celebration was a reminder that alongside the government, workers collectively fought against poverty, poor healthcare, insecurity and underdevelopment.

Diri said as a former teacher and worker-friendly governor, his administration was in a better position to tackle the challenges that workers faced.

He added, “The contributions that workers make to our families, communities, society and economy every day cannot be overlooked or understated.

“As we reflect on what it means to be a worker, this government is mindful of the fact that we owe you a collective debt of gratitude and acknowledge the fact that you remain the backbone of society; working tirelessly to provide for our loved ones and to build a better future for ourselves and those who come after us.

“When we say, ‘Aluta Continua’, let us all remind ourselves of the things we are collectively fighting against and who our common enemies are. We are fighting against poverty, insecurity, underdevelopment, poor healthcare and poor infrastructure, among others.

“As a teacher, it is no fluke that I am known as the workers’ friend and run a labour-friendly government. There is no doubt that the aspirations of labour are best realised under a responsive and responsible government. I want to believe that in your Government of Prosperity, you have found a faithful partner to fight these issues.”

Oyebanji to Labour: Join in Clamour for Increased Allocation

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, urged the labour unions to join his administration in its quest for higher and more equitable allocation to the state from the Federation Account to enhance the welfare of workers and the entire people of the state.

Speaking at this year’s May Day celebration held at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion in Ado Ekiti, his first as governor, Oyebanji assured the people that his administration would continue to make determined efforts to improve workers’ conditions of service within available resources.

He hailed organised labour in the state under the auspices of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and all their affiliate unions for their demonstrated maturity, courage, understanding and support to the government as a major stakeholder in the development of the state, despite daunting challenges.

Oyebanji also commended the labour unions for the industrial peace and tranquillity being enjoyed in the state, which he attributed to their collaborative disposition and meaningful dialogue in resolving issues that border on the welfare of workers.

In line with the theme of this year’s celebration, “Workers’ Right and Socio-Economic Justice,” the governor urged the labour unions to join his administration’s crusade in sensitising the citizens and the federal government to ensure justice and fairness in the sharing of the allocations from the Federation Account. He expressed dismay at Ekiti’s share, saying it is “extremely meagre” and unable to meet the obligations the government is saddled with.

Soludo Assures Anambra Workers of Support

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, assured the state workforce of continuous support from his administration. Soludo said organised labour constituted the smallest fraction of workers in the state, and his administration would care not only for members of the organised labour, but also traders, transporters and other cadres of workers in the state, whom he said constituted the largest number of workers in the state.

The governor also stated that his government had continued to ensure clearance of all pensions and gratuities of retirees, who left the civil service in his administration.

Soludo said, “The organised labour makes up a small portion of the state workforce. Keke drivers, transporters, hawkers, traders, farmers, artisans, and self-employed individuals who are much more in number, are also workers.

“You should be aware that anything pertaining to workers that this government has not done is currently not financially feasible. I made the decision and everybody who has retired under my watch has been paid their gratuity and pensions as and when due.

“Our government is very transparent. The budget for this year is predicated on IGR of N4 billion per month, but we are actually making an average of N2 billion per month, operating with an N8 billion naira deficit for the past four months.

“Revenue is not increasing, so one of the pressures I faced when I took office was to review employee salaries and reduce the workforce by half. The story wouldn’t be what it is today if I had yielded to it.”

Meanwhile, the chairman of NLC in Anambra State, Comrade Emeka Nwafor, decried the condition of pensioners in the state, saying many of them are dying without being paid the retirement benefits.

Sani Assures Workers of Friendly Administration

Kaduna State Governor-elect, Senator Uba Sani, promised to run worker-friendly administration in the state.

In a solidarity message marking Workers’ Day in Kaduna, Sani felicitated with Nigerian workers, noting their immeasurable contributions to nation building.

Sani stated, “Your sacrifices are well-documented and deeply cherished by Nigerians. You have stoutly defended our democracy and the fundamental rights and freedoms of the Nigerian people.

“You stand for national unity at all times. Nigerian workers and, indeed, the labour movement are the key pillars of Nigeria’s progress and unity.”

The governor-elect said Nigeria had been going through challenges, stressing, “it is heart-warming to note that workers have not wavered in their belief in the country and commitment to national progress and development.”

Sani paid “special tribute to the resilient, resourceful and hardworking workers of Kaduna State for their diligence and commitment to the progress and development of our dear state.”

He promised to “run worker-friendly administration by prioritising workers’ welfare and providing them with the tools and incentives that will help fire up their zeal to perform optimally.”

Akeredolu: Workers’ Resilience, Dedication Have Engendered Development

Ondo State Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), hailed the resilience of workers in the state and saluted their dedication to service, saying it has engendered development.

The governor, in his message to workers, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, congratulated the workers on the occasion of the 2023 Workers’ Day celebration.

Akeredolu stated that the dedication of the civil servants had engendered optimum service delivery to the people of the state. He thanked the labour leadership in the state for the show of understanding and courage during the challenging times.

The governor said, “We understand the place of workers and their contributions to the socio-economic and political development of our state. This is part of the many reasons why workers’ welfare has remained top priority of our administration.

“We have also continued to develop and build infrastructure to make life more meaningful and better for our teeming workers and other residents of the state. We are glad that our administration surmounted the challenges imposed by dwindling resources, which resulted in our inability to pay full salaries as and when due early last year.

“Today, we have paid workers’ salaries up to date. Even the seven months salary arrears owed by the previous administration have almost been virtually cleared by our administration. We intend to sustain the current trend in payment of salaries as and when due, as our aim is to finish our tenure without owing salary. We trust in Almighty God to help us achieve this. Indeed, since we assumed office over six years ago promotion of workers across all cadres have been done regularly with financial benefits.

“We are also bringing new lease of life into the civil service. We recognise the importance of innovation and ideas. Our administration, through the Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU) has commenced innovation challenge for civil servants to help unlock their potentials and harvest their ideas for optimum service delivery. The second edition of the innovation challenge holds this year.”