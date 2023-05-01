Presidency Responds to Critics, Highlights Buhari’s Achievements in 20 Sectors in Eight Years

* Stresses president served meritoriously

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency yesterday rose in stout defence of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, saying his government has performed excellently well in 20 sectors of the nation’s economy in the last eight years.



The Presidential Communications Team released a 91-page document containing what it described as the achievements of Buhari since assuming office on May 29, 2015, as he prepares to leave office in about a month’s time.



A statement introducing the document titled “Buhari’s Footprints on the Sands of Time,” issued by the Media Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, stated that the fact sheet was all encompassing and would replace the half information critics of the president had been peddling

According to the covering note: “In about four weeks, President Muhammadu Buhari touches down as the country’s Number One citizen. For eight years, he has served, making salutary impact on nearly all sectors of the National landscape: security, economy, anti-corruption, infrastructure; rail, roads, air and sea ports, power, housing, water resources, the oil and gas sector, legislative matters, foreign affairs, sports, youth development, and many others.



“The Presidential Communications Team here brings a one-stop shop of achievements under the Buhari administration covering eight years of two terms. It’s a collector’s item, an answer to the questions of those who would rather cavil, looking at a half-empty cup, rather than a half-filled one.

“Those who are objective, taking a dispassionate look at this Fact Sheet, would admit that President Buhari came, and served meritoriously. As he had promised many times, he would not be leaving Nigeria the way he met it.



“A report card of the administration? It is so and more. Welcome to view the indelible footprints of Muhammadu Buhari on the sands of time.”

The document highlighted Buhari’s achievements in 20 areas including Education and Health, Fiscal, Trade, Monetary and Investment Reforms, Support to States, Creative Industry and Sports, Niger Delta, Anti-Corruption and Transparency, Law Enforcement, and Security and Justice Reform, Diplomacy and International Relations, Bilateral Highlights, International Appointments Held By Nigerians, and Coronavirus Response.



Others are Legislative Reform, Executive Orders, Infrastructure – Rail, Roads, Air and Sea Ports, Power, Housing, Water Resources, Ease of Doing Business Reforms, Digital Economy & Digital Identity, Oil and Gas, Solid Minerals, Agriculture, Social Investment and Poverty Alleviation.