Peterside Joins  Maritime Stakeholders to Mourn Onyema-Orakwusi

Former Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has said the death of shipping magnate, Mrs Margaret Onyema-Orakwusi, is a huge loss to the maritime sector and Nigeria as a whole.

Onyema-Orakwusi died last Friday in Lagos after a brief illness.

Peterside said he was deeply saddened at the passing of the maritime lawyer and shipping magnate, whom he described as an authority in maritime law and the fishing sub-sector.

A statement yesterday quoted Peterside as saying that Onyema-Orakwusi was a notable and accomplished shipping magnate and maritime lawyer.

“This is a great loss to the maritime community, especially the fishing sub-sector. Her demise will be felt by her associates and the maritime community. She contributed immensely to the growth and development of the maritime industry.

“She was an inspiration to a lot of women who saw her as a star in a male-dominated maritime sector. She put her heart and determination into every endeavour she embarked upon.”

Peterside recalled his encounters with Onyema-Orakwusi and said she spoke with passion, deep knowledge, and unwavering commitment to the maritime sector.

According to Dakuku, “When I served as DG/CEO of NIMASA, she played key advisory role in the reform of maritime regulations. She showed deep understanding on the interface between business at a practical level and maritime regulation and I appreciated her for all her advice.

“I could always count on her for dispassionate opinions on issues that required attention and direction; she showed enormous grasp of issues within the sector.”

He commiserated with the family and friends of the deceased, and prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the great loss.