‘Our Vision is to Empower Females in Nigeria with Quality Education

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Jennifer Etuh Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) has pledged to be committed to empowering women and young girls in Nigeria by providing them with complete education through sponsorship, campaigns and strategic partnership with local and international institutions.

Speaking at the official opening of the Jennifer Etuh Skills Acquisition Centre, Ifewara in Atakumansa West local government area of Osun state, the Chairman, Thomas Etuh noted that the acquisition centre was part of the fulfilment of his wife’s dream of empowering needy women and girls with relevant vocational education and skills to live a good Life in Ifewara and its environ.

He said that the Centre was an independent property located within the premises of the Jennifer Etuh Medical centre, Ifewara, which is fitted with fully equipped lecture theater and classrooms with requisite training and instructional materials.

Etuh stressed that the centre would offer vocational and skills acquisition training to people in the community and beyond in Computer Appreciation, Beauty Salon and Beautification Arts, Arts and Crafts and Catering ( contemporary and Local cuisines) with a practical laboratory for traditional tripod firewood cooking, with qualified instructional and teachers.

He emphasised that Jennifer’s foundation envisioned a society where women and girls have access to equitable and world class health care, education and skill acquisition.

Etuh also recalled that Jennifer’s foundation, which was established in 2020 in memory of his late wife was to impact life constantly and to put smiles on the faces of those within her reach and the needy.

He made it clear that the late wife was passionate about helping the needy, creating opportunities to uplift disadvantaged women and girls she came in contact with by giving them educational and vocational support and other forms of Care that would empower and give them a new lease of life.

Etuh, however, stressed that the foundation also supported Nigerians during the difficult times of the COVID-19 lockdown in Abuja, Kaduna, and Kogi States, with food and financial palliatives.

‘Our Vision is to Empower Females in Nigeria with Quality Education

