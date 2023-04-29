Senate Presidency: N’central Govs Back Senators-elect, Pledge Support for Musa

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Governors of the North-central geopolitical zone have approved the resolution of their senators-elect, endorsing Niger East Senator, Sani Musa, for the position of Deputy President of the Senate in the 10th National Assembly.

The North-central senators-elect met with the governors of the zone at the Kwara State Governor’s Lodge Asokoro, Abuja Friday night shortly after they met at the Maitama area of the city centre where they passed a resolution to back Musa’s Senate Presidency aspiration.

The senators-elect were received by Governors Yahaya Bello of Kogi and Abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq of Kwara States.

They were led to the meeting by Musa, who is the Chairman of the North-central Senators-Elect Caucus.

THISDAY learnt that the meeting was held so that they could formally meet and familiarise with their governors who are the political leaders of their various states.

They also seized the opportunity to convey to the governors the resolutions of their caucus meeting.

Governor Bello, on the occasion, expressed appreciation to the caucus for coming together for the first time to pursue the interest of the zone which he noted has never happened before.

Bello called on all the political actors in the zone from the local government elected officials, political appointees, serving and former state and National Assembly members to unite as one entity.

He also assured the federal lawmakers-elect that all the governors of the North-central geopolitical zone would support their aspiration to produce a presiding officer in the 10th National Assembly.

The governor said: “This is the appropriate time for us to unite in order to pursue a common goal so that the North-central Nigeria would take its rightful place in the affairs of the country.”

In his speech, the Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, commended members of the caucus for coming together as a team to pursue a common goal.

Abdulrazaq said: “The fact that the elected senators from our zone, irrespective of their political party affiliation have chosen to come together to promote a common interest for the benefits of the North-central and the country is a welcome development and highly commendable.

“We will advise the caucus to reach out to other zones with the aim of getting the required numbers and cooperation.

“All the senators-elect should also remain focused and pursue vigorously their quest for the highest possible leadership position in the 10th Senate.

“The governors of the North-central geopolitical zone will continue to support the aspirations of senators to lead the 10th Assembly by all means possible.”

The senators-elect on their part appreciated the disposition of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in ensuring that fairness and equity take place in the distribution of leadership positions to all the geopolitical zones.

The leader of the caucus, Musa, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, appealed to the governors to continue the quest for equity for the zone.

He said: “We are here to appreciate and congratulate our leaders and to express our commitment to one strong North-central zone.

“We are very aware of the permutations and schemings going on at the moment from the various geopolitical zones on the positions of leadership of the National Assembly.

“The North-central is therefore requesting that the highest hierarchy and decision-making organs of our great party consider the North-central zone for a position not less than the Deputy Senate President,” Musa added.

In attendance at the meeting apart from Musa were returning Senators Isah Jibrin (Kogi East), and Sadiq Umar Suleiman (Kwara North).

Others were Senators-elect Peter Ndalkali Jiya (Niger South), Ahmed Aliyu Wadada (Nasarawa West), Sunday Karimi (Kogi West) and Udende Memsa Emmanuel (Benue North East).

Also in attendance were Titus Tartenger Zam (Benue North West), Hon Diket Plang (Plateau Central), Mohammed Onawo (Nasarawa South), and Dr. Abubakar Sadiku Ohere (Kogi Central), among others.