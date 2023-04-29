Buhari, Osinbajo, Macron, Others Celebrate Mike Adenuga Jnr at 70

Bennett Oghifo in Lagos and Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with consummate businessman and philanthropist, Dr Mike Adenuga, Jnr, as he celebrates his 70th birthday on April 29, 2023.



Congratulatory messages were also sent to Adenuga by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President of France, Emmanuel Macron; former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama; former President of Benin Republic, Dr. Thomas Boni Yayi; President of African Development Bank Group, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina; Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, and the vice President of Liberia, Dr. Jewel Howard Taylor.



President Buhari, in a statement celebrated the entrepreneur, “whose charity and goodwill continue to inspire, attracting local and global recognitions, including three national honours, OON, CON and GCON.”



Buhari affirmed the impact of Adenuga’s visionary leadership on Nigeria’s economy, setting the pace for investments in oil and gas, telecoms, real estate, banking, construction and hospitality, with remarkable presence in supporting entertainment, sports and African culture, within and outside the country.

The President extolled the philanthropist for his courage, humility and dedication to nation-building, always placing the interest of the nation first, and welfare of the people, by ensuring that all his ventures and investments uphold human values of empathy, appreciation, trust and respect.



The President believed the numerous national and global awards are well deserved, including the highest individual honour for a private citizen in Nigeria, GCON, and many others of high note like “The Companion of the Star of Ghana’’ from Ghana and “Commander of the Legion of Honour’’ by French President, Emmanuel Macron.



President Buhari prayed that Adenuga, who is Otunba Apesin of Ijebu-land, will grow in health, strength, and continual sound mind.

Vice President Osinbajo’s message reads: “Our dear Egbon, Dolapo and I join family, friends and associates all over the world in rejoicing with you on your 70th birthday.”



He said for decades, Adenuga “has made, and continue to make sterling contributions to Nigeria’s socio-economic development, building indigenous brands across business sectors into international icons.”

The vice president described Adenuga as “a true national asset,” stating that his “patriotism and personal commitment to Nigeria’s development is a beacon of light and an inspiration to many, especially young people at home and on the continent.”



President Macron’s message reads: “Dear Chairman, I wish to express to you my heartfelt congratulation for your 70th birthday on 29 April 2023.”

Macron acknowledged Adenuga’s “tremendous contribution to the strengthening of the relationship between Nigeria and France on many aspects,” adding that he is aware that France holds a special place in his heart.



“You are humble enough to often publicly declare that the confidence of several French companies at the beginning of your entrepreneurial adventure was instrumental to building the success that is yours today.



“Above all, I see in your remarks and in the success of your activities the perfect illustration of the vibrant Nigerian entrepreneurial spirit and an exemplary winning partnership between France and Nigeria over the long term.”

He said Adenuga’s success is a source of inspiration for French entrepreneurs and has given the France Nigeria Business Council an initial impetus essential to its success as a dialogue platform.



Macron thanked him for the Mike Adenuga Foundation that is helping Nigerians and other African citizens achieve social and economic independence.

He also appreciated him for establishing the Mike Adenuga Center – Alliance Francaise, which has not only become “the major architectural and cultural landmark of Lagos, but a considerable asset for the cultural visibility of France in Nigeria and the dialogue between our cultures, with no equivalent on the continent.”



H. E. Chief Dr. Jewel Howard Taylor said: “As I send you this congratulatory message from my home in Monrovia; my mind processes your amazing, impactful and yet quiet life; I have seen your footprints and I am amazed by the stellar record you have set in many spheres of life.



“From the ground breaking innovations you have championed; which has changed Africa’s landscape and opened up myriad opportunities for Africa’s Industrial Journey; to making resourceful impact in the lives of many -both the great and small across the World.



“Indeed, You are truly one of Africa’s Giant Iroko Trees with roots deep into the earth. For these and many other reasons, I humbly salute you Sir and share in the joy of this celebration of 70 years.”

President of the African Development Bank Group, Dr. Adesina said, “It is a good time to reflect on and celebrate you and the goodness of God in your life. As you celebrate your 70th birthday today.



“Your sublime business acumen and accomplishments have been very impressive, with your massive investments across various industries, covering oil and gas and telecoms, among others.

“Your businesses, which span many countries across Africa, demonstrate great commitment to the growth and development of Africa. Not only do they help showcase Africa as a great investment destination, but they also show the power of your business ingenuity. Through your philanthropic activities you continue to support and impact the lives of others with kindness and generosity.”



Mahama, in his message said: “Happy 70th birthday my dear brother and friend, Dr. Mike Adenuga (CSG).

“On this occasion of your 70th birthday, I want to recognize, especially, your huge development of human capacity on our continent, through the very vast investments in commodity trading, banking, real estate, oil and gas, manufacturing, construction, and the telecommunications sector.”



Yayi, in his congratulatory message said: “Dear Brother, It is with great joy that I wish you a very happy and blessed 70th birthday. It was a pleasure for me to grant Glo, in 2007, a telecommunication license to start operating in Benin. Based on your remarkable achievements, I have never regretted doing so. You have actively and ardently participated in the development of new technologies in my country, thus greatly facilitating the interconnection between the people of Benin and Africa to the rest of the world.

“Beyond the outstanding businessman that you are, I have known you over the years as a man of perseverance, a man of determination, and above all a man of faith.

“I thank God for your existence and pray that the Almighty grants you a very long life in excellent health.

“I wish you even more success in your business endeavors for a more prosperous Nigeria.”

Governor Abiodun titled his message ‘celebrating an Icon at 70’, giving gratitude to God, while conveying “the very warm felicitations of my family, the Government and good People of Ogun State on your graceful entry into the Club of Septuagenarians. I congratulate you on this milestone accomplishment.

“Attainment of 70 years in good health and sound mind as you have is certainly by the grace and benevolence of God. However, this milestone is not only significant because of the number, but because of the impact that your graceful and purpose driven life has had on your immediate environment and the larger society.

“As a distinguished business magnate, founder of several companies within and outside the country, you have left an indelible mark in the business environment. In all you do, you have earned an enviable reputation of forthrightness, discipline, consistency, and commitment to principles.”