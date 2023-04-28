UTME: Out of 1.6m Candidates, 947,000 Have Sat for Exams, Says JAMB

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

As the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) clocked day three yesterday, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revealed that approximately 947,000 candidates out of 1.6 million that registered, have so far sat for the examinations.

The exams which commenced on Tuesday, 25 April will end on Wednesday, 3rd of May.

This was disclosed by the Boards Spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, after monitoring the ongoing exercise alongside the Registrar of JAMB, Professor Is-haq Oloyede and others yesterday in Abuja.

Benjamin reiterated that everyone registered for the exam would be given the opportunity to take part in the exercise, adding that the Board had resolved the technical hitches that was experienced on the first of day in some centres across the country.

“In the last two days, excluding today, we have examined 947, 000 candidates. Out of the 947,000 candidates we had issues with about 60,000 candidates and these candidates are being rescheduled (for the exam).

“This is the best exam we have had over a period of time, but I know many will like to contest that because of what happened on Tuesday, but I know if you have been in the system and have been following our exams, you will know that the first day is always turbulent. As we progress, we stabilise and continue the exercise.

“And one assurance we want to give Nigerians, is that every candidate that has registered for this examination, he or she will certainly be given the opportunity to take the examination.

” On the first day, there were candidates who were unable to sit for the examination because of technical issues and we have rescheduled those candidates, some of them are taking the exam as we speak and some will also take tomorrow.

” We urge candidates particularly those who could not sit for yesterday’s exercise to continue to check their profile and print their slip as we reschedule them for the examination.”

Fabian said the management would announce the results soon.

” We are looking at the results and by the grace of God, we will release the first batch of the results soon,” he said.

” If you are to give a pass mark, out of 900,000, you had issue with 60,000, it is a fair share, but that is not to say even if it is one candidate that is unable to sit for the exam we are not concerned,” Fabian said, even as he assured that all candidates will sit for the exam.