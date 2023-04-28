Tinubu to APC Govs: Work with Party to Elect 10th N’Assembly Principal Officers





*Party considers South-west for Deputy Speaker, continues consultation

*We’re anxious to see Tinubu succeed as president, says Adamu

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President-elect Bola Tinubu has appealed to governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to work with the party leadership and lawmakers on the election of principal officers for the 10th National Assembly.

The appeal came as indications emerged that party stakeholders were already considering the South-west for the position of Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, even as meetings and consultations continued.



But National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday, said the party was anxious to see the president-elect succeed in office.

Tinubu spoke yesterday in Abuja, when he met with the APC governors, who paid him a courtesy visit. They were led by Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu.



The president-elect, according to a statement by his office, told the governors and former governorship candidates of the party that the incoming government was theirs.

The statement quoted Tinubu as saying, “We thank God Almighty for our electoral victory. It was tough and turbulent. The challenge before us is working in unison with the party leadership and the National Assembly over the election of their principal officers. And I charge you to unite in spirit and faith and work in line with the party.



“Once we know what we are doing and communicating as elected leaders and loyal party men, we will conquer the challenge.”

Tinubu reiterated his earlier admonitions that, as leaders, the new governors were elected to serve the people and humanity with fairness and justice. He expressed gratitude to God that he, “The first Muslim minority from the South-west, got the blessing of Allah to be elected president.”

Tinubu dismissed for the umpteenth time speculations about his health, saying, “All speculation has been perished and their purveyors brought to shame.”

Bagudu said the visit was to congratulate Tinubu over the election, extend goodwill to him over the end of Ramadan fast, and welcome him back from his recent travel and celebrate with him.



The Kebbi State governor said the governors were ready for any assignment the president-elect might want to give them.

On the election of presiding officers of the National Assembly, Bagudu pledged that the governors would continue to discuss and work with the party and the lawmakers to arrive at the best decisions in the interest of the country.

Those in attendance at the meeting included Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima and Governors Simon Lalong (Plateau), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina), Hope Uzodinnma (Imo), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Babajide Sanwo-olu (Lagos), Ben Ayade (Cross Rivers), Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq (Kwara), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), and Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti).

Others were Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Kelechi Igwe, and APC governorship candidate in Kano State, Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna.

APC Considers South-west for Deputy Speaker

The leadership of APC was said to be considering the South-west for the position of Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives. But meetings and consultations continued.

A source privy to the meeting informed THISDAY that the South-south would produce the next Senate President, while the position of Deputy Senate President would go to the North-west.



The source, who added that the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives would be zoned to the North-West, said the North-central was being considered for Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Asked if the stakeholders had agreed to the zoning formula, he said discussion was still on-going and the meeting continued last night.

The source said, “It is confirmed that the South-south will produce the Senate President and the North-west will produce the Deputy Senate President. North-west will also produce Speaker and the South-west will produce Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives. But discussion is on-going, and it will be made public soon.”



Meanwhile, the Coalition of Northern Patriotic Front, South-west Professionals, and Coalition of Arewa Youth Groups kicked against the aspiration of Hon. Ben Kalu, one of the contestants for Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Addressing journalists on behalf of the groups in Abuja, yesterday, President, Arewa Youths, Tijani Abdulmumuni, said the press conference was called to raise concerns on issues concerning the leadership of the 10th National Assembly.



Abdulmumuni was of the opinion that Gbajabiamila’s illustrious outing had raised the bar and made the choice of a worthy successor inevitable. He warned against lowering of the present standard of leadership in the House by a triumph of mediocrity over excellence.

The groups stressed that among the criteria that should guide the House members in the choice was scorecard, contribution to the success of the party during the last elections, and public perception of those who had shown interest to lead.



Abdulmumuni stated, “The likes of Benjamin Kalu, the current spokesman of the House, who bandies his aspiration with objectionable sense of entitlement, and a host of others in the region, who have also indicated interest, and we are by this compelled to call on the ruling party to look beyond ethnic or religion colouration to go for the best in the best interest of the country.”

They insisted that the likes of Kalu, who did not possess the prerequisite qualities to man the House, should bury his ambition of becoming Speaker and be patient enough to learn the ropes.

Adamu: We’re Anxious to See Tinubu Succeed As President

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu said everyone in the party was anxious to see the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, succeed as president. Adamu disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, when he received supporters of APC under the aegis of The Natives, at the national secretariat of the party. He said Tinubu took time off because of the rigours of the campaigns, but thanked God he was back.

Adamu said, “I was with him with members of the NWC. He is hale and hearty. He is ready to work. He is rejuvenated and ready to work.”

He urged party supporters to keep faith with the party and the incoming government, adding that their support was needed to ensure that the transition was smooth and peaceful.



According to Adamu, “We want President Muhammadu Buhari to hand over safely by the end of May 29. Buhari has led us to this victory. And one way we can pay him is to ensure that he has a very peaceful exit. And our support for President Buhari should be because he is not going to be president after May 29th.

“Our loyalty to him should not be extinguished on May 29th. This incoming government is our President. We voted for him. We supported him. Every one of us should be more anxious to ensuring that Bola Ahmed Tinubu succeeds as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He will take off by the 29th of May by this grace of God.



“The support of everyone of you is required. As you were in the campaigns, so you will be during the governance. It is my hope that God in his infinite mercy and wisdom will protect all of us. I hope that by the time we are in, I will see more of you.”

Earlier, the leader of the group, Smart Edwards, said some political parties imagined they won elections, when they didn’t even know where the country’s tribes reside around the 176,846 polling units in Nigeria, nor did they have agents in the villages.

Edwards noted that the 2023 elections were a wake up call to all ethnic nationalities, a clarion call for national solidarity, stressing that the Emilokan slogan made everyone realise it was the turn of competence, turn of minorities, turn of the forgotten tribes.