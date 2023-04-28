N’Assembly: CSO Urges Members-elect to Cede Deputy Speaker Position to South-south

Udora Orizu in Abuja

A coalition of civil society organisations(CSOs) under the aegis of Progressive Parliamentary Support Alliance (PPSA) yesterday urged all members-elect in the 10th Assembly to unanimously cede the position to a Christian lawmaker from South-south region.

PPSA’s position was conveyed via a statement jointly issued by its Chairman, Hon. Bala Mohammed and Secretary, Hon. Boboye Akinrefon respectively.

They expressed solidarity for the incumbent Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Power, Hon. Francis Waive, member representing Ughelli North Ughelli South Udu Federal Constituency of Delta State.

While stressing that the election of a Christian deputy speaker will go a long way to balance religion, equity and justice in tandem with federal character principle in the 10th Assembly, the coalition revealed that Waive has all it takes to deputise the Speaker in the 10th Assembly.

The coalition specifically emphasised the need to ensure that Christians have adequate representation in the Body of Principal Officers in the green chamber, and therefore urged the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to cede the position to Christians from the South-south geo-political zone.

The statement read: “We wish to put on record that we are not opposed to the choice of a Muslim Speaker in the 10th Assembly, but we wish to unequivocally demand for religious balancing especially among the two Principal Officers – Speaker and Deputy Speaker. This becomes very germane to the principles of fairness and equity. Recall that Nigerians and Christian Community took it in good faith when the leadership of APC resorted to the Muslim-Muslim joint ticket in the 9th Assembly.

“And it is very expedient to point out that with the Muslim-Muslim joint ticket which was replicated with the choice of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kasim Shettima, the Parliament should reflect religious balancing. From series of assessment carried out on all the three geo-political zones – South -south, South-west and South-east, we can attest to the character and personality of Honourable Reverend Francis Waive as the man fit for the job.

“Our assessment was premised on the proficiency and high sense of responsibility discharged by Hon. Francis Waive as Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Power. Looking at his pedigree in the 9th Assembly, we can authoritatively state that Honourable Francis Waive has demonstrated utmost diligence as member of various Standing Committees including: Finance, Banking & Currency, Capital Market, Housing & Habitat, North East Development Commission, Niger Delta Development Commission, Sustainable Development Goals, Steel and Mines Development, Pilgrim, Foreign Affairs, Privatisation & Commercialisation, Police Affairs and Host Communities.”