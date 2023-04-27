  • Thursday, 27th April, 2023

NECO Reschedules 2023 National Common Entrance Examination

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has rescheduled the 2023 National Common Entrance Examinations (NCEE) which was billed to take place on April 29, 2023.

The examination, which is conducted for admission into the 110 Federal Unity Colleges, will now hold on June 3, 2023.

In a statement issued by the Council yesterday and made available by its spokesperson, Azeez Sani, the examination was rescheduled to give states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register their candidates for the examination.

According to Sani, “The National Examinations Council (NECO) has rescheduled the 2023 National Common Entrance Examinations (NCEE) which is conducted for admission into Federal Unity Colleges from April 29, 2023 to June 3, 2023.

“The examination was rescheduled to give states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register their candidates for the examination.

“All candidates, parents, guardians, schools and relevant stakeholders are therefore enjoined to take note of the new date for the examination.

“The registration of candidates will continue till the new date of the examination.”

