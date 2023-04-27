Infpbip: Rich Communication Service Will Enhance Customer Experience

Emma Okonji

Infobip, a global provider of Rich Communication Service (RCS), has stressed the need for brands and organisations to take advantage of its conversational communication platform that allows brands to engage with their customers in a most effective way.

The company disclosed this at a recent press conference in Lagos, adding that RCS will not eliminate the existing SMS communication, but would rather enrich it, since it does not require app and data in its two-way communication system between brands and customers.

Regional Manager at Infobip, Mr. Olatayo Ladipo-Ajai, while speaking about the values of Rich Communication Service to brands and customers, said it could perform twice, better than traditional channels of communication like the SMS, and could attain up to 23 per cent higher sales than SMS outreach, with higher value of customer engagement.

“RCS campaigns will help banks and other sectors like e-commerce and telecoms to communicate effectively with their customers. Businesses have realised that customers drive revenue and that they need to communicate effectively with their customers and provide avenues to meet customers’ needs and enhance their experience and all these can be achieved through RCS, which is offered globally by Infobip. Customers will only remain with a brand, if they are getting satisfactory services, which RCS is designed to achieve,” Ladipo-Ajai said.

Giving details about customers’ privacy, while using RCS, Ladipo-Ajai said the ‘Do Not Disturb’ (DND) platform created by the regulator, was designed to protect customers, adding that the designers of RCS have put DND into consideration in order to serve the customers better, while respecting their choice for certain messages. According to him, RCS messages come under Google vetting and approval before such message is pushed out to customers. “So Google ensures that RCS messages are vetted and they do not encroach into the privacy of customers. RCS messages are paid for by the brand who wants the messages pushed out and because they are paid for, they are targeted at certain categories of customers that will value the RCS messages,” he added.

Asked if RCS will be delivered as outsourced service to brands, Senior Operator Partnership Manager at Infobip, Mr. Martin Effiong, said as a globally recognised RCS provider, Infobip would always enter into long term partnership with brands and organisations to offer their customers quality RCS messages and monitor the feedback to enhance the service offering. Customer Success Manager at Infobip, Mr. Isaac Akanni, said RCS would generate extra revenue for organisations and enhance customer experience in terms of customer communication with brands and organisations. “RCS is different from Short Message Service (SMS) and comes with richer experience for the customers, because it has a dashboard that customers can click to open and interact instantly with the brand, among other values,” Akanni said.