Again, Tinubu Meets APC NWC, N’Assembly Members over 10th Legislature’s Leadership

The president-elect, Bola Tinubu, yesterday, met with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), National Assembly members, and other stakeholders in furtherance of consultation and lobby over the zoning of principal positions of the 10th Assembly.

But a group of former National Assembly members cautioned against zoning of legislative positions alongside those of the executive arm of government. They urged Tinubu and the governors-elect not to interfere in the election of the legislative officers.

In another development, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike invited Tinubu to inaugurate the Rumuola-Rumuokwuta flyover and Magistrates Court building in Port Harcourt on May 3 and 4.

The meeting with party leaders and stakeholders regarding the leadership of the 10th Assembly took place at The Defence House.

A source with knowledge of the discussions at the meeting with the National Working Committee (NWC) and National Assembly leadership as regards zoning told THISDAY that consultations were continuing. “A crucial meeting will hold tonight (last night) with the leadership of the party, National Assembly and some stakeholders. No conclusion yet.”

After the meeting, the source added, Tinubu headed for his car and returned to his Asokoro private residence.

Those at the meeting were Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima; National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; Deputy National Chairman, North, Senator Abubakar Kyari; Deputy National Chairman, South, Emma Eneukwu; and National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

There were also Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; and Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Yusuf Zailani.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Adamu urged Nigerians to be patient with the ruling party, adding that what is good for the party is good for Nigeria.

He stated, “Nigerians should be patient with the party. We should wait. What is good for the country is what is good for us as a party. We are only celebrating the victory of our party now.”

A group of ex-National Assembly members warned against zoning of legislative positions alongside offices in the executive arm of government. They advised the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, and the governors-elect not to meddle in the election of principal officers of the 10th National Assembly.

Rising from a one-day sensitisation parley with some state assembly members-elect in Jos, the ex-legislators also called on the leaderships of the various political parties not to interfere in the election of National Assembly principal officers.

According to a communiqué signed by former Chief Whip of the Plateau State House of Assembly and member of the eighth House of Representatives, Hon. Golu Timothy, the former legislators, who spoke at the event, said executive offices were different from legislative positions. Hence, they said the positions must exist on their respective merits, whether the occupants come from the same zone or not.

They underscored the need to allow members-elect to exercise their franchise without any interference, saying this would improve democratic principles, as well as promote separation of powers, and checks and balances.

The ex-lawmakers maintained that allowing for a natural leadership would bring better harmony and understanding, mutual respect, and less politicisation.

They agreed that having a legislative officer from the same zone with any executive officer should not be an issue because they have different roles and responsibilities to perform and will be assessed based on their respective constitutionally assigned duties.

Golu said the ex-lawmakers believed the practice where the executive sought to impose legislative leadership across the nation had caused more harm for the legislature than good because it had often caused instability and most times, inefficiency of the leadership, where it survived.

The lawmaker said such practices should no longer be encouraged in this 21st century and especially in Nigeria.

Golu stated, “It is no longer fashionable for the executive to interfere with the leadership decisions of the legislature at any level. Legislators have come of age in the country and must be allowed to do their things. Where we have people elected and you want to decide for them their leadership is in itself undemocratic.

“The experiences of the legislature are quite different from those of the executive. President and governors-elect should refrain from deciding for the legislators who becomes their speakers. Most times those imposed don’t last and where they do, they don’t perform, because of distractions and anxiety or fear of survival or incompetence.

“We must not continue in this way. Political parties must stay away from causing legislative instability in our legislatures under the guise of deciding their leadership. This has not augured well for our democracy. Where legislative leaderships emerged through popular decisions of the lawmakers, productivity, mutual respect, understanding and cohesion are visibly the results.”

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike invited the president-elect, Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to inaugurate the Rumuola-Rumuokwuta flyover and Magistrates Court building in Port Harcourt on May 3 and 4.

The 1007.5 metres Rumuola-Rumuokwuta flyover, which connects Rumuola Road to Ikwerre Road is the 12th flyover built by the Wike administration since 2019.

Wike, who disclosed the invitation yesterday, explained that the president-elect was told when he came to campaign in Rivers State and paid a courtesy call on Government House, Port Harcourt, in February that he would be invited to commission some of the landmark projects of the state administration.

The governor stated, “To God be the glory. We are expecting the president-elect on the 3rd and 4th of next month to commission the 12th flyover and the Magistrates Court building. You can see the Magistrates Court building and how amazing it is.

“We commend the contractor, too, who has done this job, and quite on time. I don’t think you can find this anywhere in this part of the country.

“We had invited presidential candidates of other parties, like Labour, NNPP (New Nigeria Peoples Party), they all came and commissioned projects, and we did say to him (president-elect) that we believe that after the election we are going to invite him to commission projects, too. And, luckily, these two very important projects are ready.”

Wike said it was gratifying that his administration was able to commence and finish the construction of 12 flyovers within the last four years. He said Rivers people would attest to the fact that his administration had conscientiously delivered on the promises made to them.