Gunmen Kidnap Priest in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Gunmen operating in Nnobi area of Anambra State have reportedly kidnapped an identified clergyman, leaving behind his steaming car.

A source said that the incident happened on Monday’s night, but said it was not yet clear if the clergy man was a Catholic or an Anglican priest.

The priest was, however, picked at Nnobi roundabout in the Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, where he stopped to buy fruits at the popular junction.

The source said: “The man stopped at Nnobi junction, parked his Lexus RX 300 with plate number Anambra GDD 882 PW, while coming from Awka-Etiti.

“He was making a phone call while alighting from the vehicle, and his vehicle was still steaming, when the men swooped on him and picked him.

“The men shot randomly at the junction before taking him away, causing traders to scamper for safety.

“They forcefully bundled him into their jeep, leaving his car steaming on the road before driving off.”

The source said that there was no casualty at the scene, even though there was pandemonium during the shooting.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), of Anambra State Police Command, DSP. Ikenga Tochukwu, said that the incident had not been reported to police.