Halliburton Nigeria Oil Production Facility Reaches 10m Barrels Milestone

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Halliburton Testing and Subsea (TSS) Nigeria has celebrated two significant milestones, including an Early Production Facility (EPF) and processing of its 10 millionth barrel of oil as well as reaching the milestone with zero lost-time incident (LTI) days.

The journey to the milestones started in 2019, World Oil reported, with a  customer needed to fast track its oil production from two drilled wells and two planned wells.

“With support from the TSS Nigeria and global EPF team, TSS engaged with the customer and developed a practical solution to meet the requirement for accelerated oil production.

“The solution: Halliburton built, operated, and maintained an EPF in a remote and difficult-to-engineer area in the Niger Delta. This project was the first of its kind for Halliburton Nigeria due to its complexity and scope,” it added.

