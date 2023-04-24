Faleke Confirms Tinubu’s Return Today, Mobilises Welcome

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

As exclusively reported by THISDAY yesterday, the Secretary of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. James Faleke has confirmed that the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, will arrive Nigeria today, after a one-month rest in France ahead of his inauguration on May 29, 2023.

Tinubu left the country for France on Tuesday, March 21 to rest and plan the transition programme ahead of his inauguration on May 29.



However, in a short statement yesterday, Faleke informed members of the PCC and the ruling party of Tinubu’s arrival today.

Faleke stated: “It’s official. My dear brothers and sisters of this unique family. I wish to inform and request of us all that anyone in Abuja and Nasarawa is invited to join in receiving our Peoples President and First Lady-elect tomorrow by 2pm at the Presidential wing of the International Airport. Departure Time:2pm

“Departure Venue: The Campaign Office.



Accreditation time: 12pm. Buses will be provided.

Only Accredited persons will be allowed at the Airport for security reasons.”

THISDAY yesterday exclusively reported that the president-elect was expected to return today.

Tinubu’s Media Office had in a statement in March, explained that he travelled to France to rest and plan his transition programme after a very exhaustive campaign and election season.



The president-elect had left the country through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.

According to the statement, the president-elect decided to take a break after the hectic campaign and election season to rest in Paris and London, preparatory to going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah (Lesser Hajj) and the Ramadan Fasting.



The statement also added that while away, the president-elect would also use the opportunity to plan his transition programme.

“He has directed all the senior aides and campaign staff to also go and observe a short rest. He is expected back in the country soon. We enjoin the media to stop publishing rumours and unsubstantiated claims and to always seek clarifications from our office,” his media office reportedly said.

One of the burning issues that Tinubu would be confronted with on his return to the country is the zoning of National Assembly leadership which has polarised the two chambers of the parliament along regional and religious lines.



With the South-west and North-east already occupying the positions for the president and vice president-elect, the North-west, is seeking compensation in the new dispensation for delivering the highest votes to Tinubu.

However, the emergence of a Senate President from the North-west would create a Muslim Senate President, which would be unacceptable to the South-east and the South-south, given the fact that both the president-elect and the vice president-elect are Muslims.



The position of the Speaker of the House of Representatives is also in contention. Tinubu is expected to rally the leaders of his party and the members-elect of the two chambers of the National Assembly to resolve these issues by zoning the positions of the principal officers of the parliament to balance regional and religious interests.