AbdulRazaq, Ilorin Emir Urge Kwara Residents to Imbibe Lessons of Ramadan

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has urged the Muslims faithful in the state to imbibe the lessons and spirits of the fasting month and let the same henceforth guide their conduct in the society.

This is as the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, urged Muslim ummah to sustain their religious obligations of living in peace and harmony with fellow human beings.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari stated this in his Sallah message delivered shortly after the two Rakat prayer marking the end of the glorious month of Ramadan 1444AH at the Ilorin Central Yidi praying ground.

In a statement issued in Ilorin to mark the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr celebration, the governor

congratulated Muslim community on the completion of Ramadan and the dawn of Eid-el-fitr.

The governor, who is away in Saudi Arabia to perform the lesser Hajj (Umrah), specifically congratulated the Emir of Ilorin and leader of the faithful Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari on the occasion of the Eid, praying God to grant the first class monarch more rewarding years in good health.

“I wish everyone a blessed Eid, and pray Allah to accept and reward our fasting, our alms, and our worship with Al-jannah Firdaus.

“I pray Allah to accept our prayers on ourselves, our families, our communities, and our country, Nigeria. We beseech Him to grant us peace and harmony, and give all the leaders (incumbent and incoming) the guidance to move our country to greater heights,” the governor said.

“Similarly, in the spirit of the holy month, I urge our compatriots to forgive one another, put behind us all pre-election grudges, and support all government’s initiatives to build and consolidate peace in every part of Nigeria, as well as build a stronger economy in an atmosphere of love and harmony.

“This is our country; we have a task to make it work with our collective efforts, commitment, and good attitude, keeping in mind that no society is without its struggles.”

On his part, the Emir urged the Muslim faithful to desist from actions that can bring about disunity among members of the society.

While congratulating Governor Abdulrazaq of this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration, the Emir said: “I pray that Allah continue to guide and protect him in the course of steering the ship of the state for the second term.”

He added that the people of Ilorin Emirate and beyond should be security conscious by being vigilant at all times even as he congratulated them and security agents for the security arrangements made during the last general election.

The monarch also disclosed that a powerful committee has been inaugurated tagged: ‘Eid Praying Ground Development & Management Committee’ with the Zanna of Ilorin, Yusuf Lanre Sagaya as its chairman.

“The committee has started work in earnest and we are confident that they will perform wonderfully insha Allah. May Allah guide the committee aright in this arduous task,” the Emir added.

He however prayed for safe return for all those who went for the holy pilgrimage of Ummrah, quick recovery for the sick and prayed Allah to forgive the dead and also give their families the courage and fortitude to bear the great loss.

Also, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, harped

on the need to sustain the reflection and practice of the essence and lesson of the holy month .

This, he noted would make the world a better place for all irrespective of religious affiliation

In a statement issued in Ilorin on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr celebration, the Speaker rejoiced with Muslims as faithful celebrate the end of Ramadan and commencement of Shawwal culminating into the Ediul Fitr 1444AH.

“Eid Mubarak to the good people of Kwara State especially my Muslim brothers and sisters as we complete the spiritual journey of the holy months of Ramadan.

“The sacred month is gone what’s left for us as Muslims is to sustain the practice of the lessons the month of Ramadan taught us, we should continue to tolerate and show love and kindness to one another, be our brother’s keeper and increase our acts of ibaadah especially sacrifice and alms giving to the needy,” he said.

In the same vein, the immediate past Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Ali Ahmad,

urged Kwarans, particularly the Muslim faithful to seize the opportunity of the festival period to pray for Nigeria against any form of division in the heterogeneous country.

Ahmad added that the lessons from the Holy month of Ramadan should further be strengthened by consistently staying united and tolerating one another despite our differences.

“As we round up this year’s Ramadan fasting, I felicitate with Kwarans particularly the Muslim faithful on yet another blessed occasion of today’s Eid-Al-Fitr celebration. I wish that the Eid festival brings with it peace, safety, security, brotherhood and love amongst all.

“Unity and tolerance among all citizens, Muslims and Christians; North and South – are imperative, especially at a time when our country is faced with multiple challenges which are defeatable only when we come together as one”.

Earlier in his sermon, the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Imam-Soliu, admonished Muslims to remain committed to teachings of Allah and Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at all times even after the month of Ramadan.