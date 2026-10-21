  • Wednesday, 21st October, 2026

Fasoranti’s Death, a Loss to Yoruba Nation, Says Edu-Falade

Nigeria | 35 minutes ago

Tomisin Edu-Falade, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Akure North Constituency in the Ondo State House of Assembly, has described the death of Afenifere elder statesman, Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, as a painful loss.

Edu-Falade expressed her condolences to the late statesman’s family and the Ondo State Government over his demise.

She said the death of the revered Yoruba leader was a moment of grief for his family, the people of Ondo State and the Yoruba nation.

The APC candidate extended her sympathy to the bereaved family, urging them to find solace in the life of the departed elder statesman.

She also commiserated with the Ondo State Government, expressing solidarity with it over the loss.

Edu-Falade acknowledged Fasoranti’s significance as an elder statesman and a prominent figure in Yoruba affairs.

“We mourn the passing of Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and the Ondo State Government,” she said.

She prayed that God would grant the bereaved family and the government the strength to endure the period of mourning.

Edu-Falade also prayed for the repose of the late statesman’s soul and comfort for all those grieving his death.

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