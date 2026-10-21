Ogun East 2027: Abiodun’s Performance over Populism

Femi Ogbonnikan

The ultimate measure of visionary leadership lies not in partisan posturing or electoral bravado, but in an unyielding record of structural reforms, economic transformation, and tangible project execution.

In an era where public trust is earned through results rather than rhetoric, the electorate has become more discerning in separating performers from mere power-seekers.

As the political landscape of Ogun East Senatorial District shifts toward critical legislative contests ahead of 2027, the imperative for tested, strategic, and forward-thinking representation at the National Assembly has never been more urgent.

Ogun East, comprising nine Local Government Areas and blessed with vast industrial, agricultural, and maritime potential, stands at a historic inflection point.

What it needs at this moment is not a political novice learning on the job, but a tested executive with national clout and international credibility.

Since assuming office as Governor of Ogun State in 2019, Prince Dapo Abiodun has demonstrated an exceptional grasp of governance, turning the Gateway State into an industrial powerhouse and an economic model for sub-national governance in Nigeria.

By methodically upgrading infrastructure, attracting domestic and foreign direct investments, and expanding social safety nets for local enterprises, his administration has fundamentally altered the development trajectory of Ogun East.

His profile for the Senate is therefore grounded not in speculative promises, but in a verifiable and unassailable track record of performance that makes a compelling case for his senatorial ambition.

At the heart of Governor Abiodun’s economic vision for Ogun East is the ambitious $7 billion Gateway Deep Seaport and Blue Marine Special Economic Zone in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area.

Formally sealed through landmark investment agreements signed in Paris, France, with international maritime operator DP World, in the presence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, and the leadership of the Nigerian Ports Authority, this project stands as a monumental leap for Ogun State’s maritime and industrial capacity.

It is the single largest foreign direct investment (FDI) ever attracted to Ogun East.

Projected to generate over 50,000 direct and indirect jobs in its first phase, the deep seaport complex will establish Ogun East as a prime maritime logistics hub, relieving the perennial pressure on Apapa and Tin Can ports in Lagos while providing direct access to international commercial shipping routes for industries in Ogun, Oyo, and the entire hinterland.

The economic multiplier effect for host communities in Ogun Waterside, Ijebu East, Ijebu North-East, Odogbolu and Ijebu Ode cannot be overstated. Beyond port operations, the adjoining Blue Marine Special Economic Zone will host shipbuilding yards, container fabrication plants, petrochemical storage, and agro-processing clusters, effectively turning the coastal corridor into a new economic city.

To describe a project backed by formal international agreements, federal endorsements, sovereign guarantees, and structured execution timelines as a “broken promise” as political detractors have attempted reveals a total disregard for the mechanics of modern economic governance. Responsible leadership understands that large-scale infrastructure of this magnitude requires meticulous pre-construction phases, including bathymetric surveys, environmental and social impact assessments, regulatory clearances from the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) and Federal Ministry of Transportation, and complex financial structuring before physical groundbreaking.

Governor Abiodun’s firm, systematic execution of the seaport agreement, from the initial Memorandum of Understanding to the final investment agreement witnessed by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, proves his capacity to structure and deliver mega-projects that bring generational prosperity.

This is governance at its most strategic, where patience in preparation guarantees permanence in performance.

Further cementing Ogun East as Nigeria’s preferred industrial destination is the upcoming 450-hectare ultra-modern industrial park by the Lee Group conglomerate, situated along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway near the Sagamu Interchange. Scheduled for its official groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, November 12, 2026, by Governor Dapo Abiodun, this massive complex will house 29 multi-sector manufacturing factories alongside world-class commercial, hospitality, and recreational facilities.

It is, in essence, a self-contained industrial city. The industrial park is set to produce a wide range of goods including footwear, leather products, plastics, packaging materials, personal care items, and household goods, driving localized manufacturing, expanding supply chains, reducing import dependence, and creating thousands of direct jobs for youth across Sagamu, Remoland, Ikenne, and the wider Ogun East corridor.

Its strategic proximity to major transportation arteries, the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the Sagamu-Benin Expressway, and the Gateway International Airport, guarantees seamless distribution across Nigerian consumer markets and the West African sub-region under the African Continental Free Trade Area framework.

Rather than relying on mere policy announcements, Governor Abiodun has consistently created an environment conducive to private-sector investment through quiet but impactful reforms such as the Ogun State Investment Promotion Agency, the automation of Certificates of Occupancy (CofO), the establishment of the Ogun State Business Environment Council, and the stable power supply framework via the Ogun State Light Up Project.

The entry of multinational conglomerates like Lee Group, Arise Integrated Industrial Platform, and others reinforces the state’s status as a manufacturing titan, proving that Ogun East under Abiodun’s stewardship possesses the regulatory stability, infrastructure, and institutional support required to attract and retain global capital.

Economic growth under Governor Abiodun has not been limited to heavy manufacturing and maritime logistics; it has actively reached micro, small, and medium-scale enterprises at the grassroots level, ensuring prosperity is democratized. Recognizing MSMEs as the backbone of local commerce, which employs over 70 percent of the district’s workforce, the Abiodun administration launched a targeted ₦1 billion small business operational support fund to empower small business owners across all 20 Local Government Areas, including all nine LGAs in Ogun East.

Through direct operational grants disbursed in structured phases and devoid of political patronage, thousands of small business owners ranging from market traders in Ijebu-Ode, boutique operators in Sagamu, beauty artisans in Ijebu-Igbo, to small-scale agricultural processors in Ago-Iwoye and Ogun Waterside have received capital injections of between ₦100,000 and ₦500,000.

This programme has alleviated financial stress, shielded vulnerable businesses from macroeconomic shocks, reduced dependence on high-interest commercial loans from microfinance banks, and stimulated micro-level economic activity.

Beneficiaries have been verified through their trade associations and cooperatives, ensuring transparency and accountability.

By pairing grand industrial infrastructure with direct economic support for small business owners, Governor Abiodun has proven that his administration’s growth model is inclusive, equitable, and designed to lift citizens across every economic stratum. It is a dual-track strategy that works: big capital for big industry, small capital for small enterprise.

A core argument for Governor Abiodun’s senatorial candidacy is his unprecedented road and infrastructure intervention record across the nine Local Government Areas of Ogun East. Since 2019, his administration has constructed and rehabilitated over 243.3 kilometers of roads in the district as part of a statewide network exceeding 1,600 kilometers, the largest road infrastructure intervention by any administration in the history of Ogun State. Critical transport links that had suffered decades of neglect have been transformed into modern arterial corridors. They include the 14km Ijebu-Ode–Mojoda–Epe Road, a vital dual-carriage commercial gateway linking Ogun East directly to Lagos State, reducing travel time from over 90 minutes to less than 45 minutes and boosting cross-border trade, and the Sagamu–Iperu–Ode–Sapaade Road, which serves as a crucial corridor unlocking economic activity across Remoland and hosting the new airport.

Other pivotal developments include the Ejirin–Idowa–Ibefun–Itokin Road in Odogbolu which opens up the rice-producing belt, the iconic Tam Balogun Road in Ijebu-Ode, the Imodi–Imosan Road, and the newly approved J4–Ogbogbo–Ibu–Gao Road in Ogun Waterside to open up agricultural and coastal hinterlands previously cut off during the rainy season. These road networks are complemented by strategic multi-modal assets, led by the flagship Gateway International Airport at Iperu-Remo.

Designed to handle regional freight, passenger traffic, and agricultural exports, the airport which has already secured its aerodrome certification integrates seamlessly with proposed logistics hubs such as the conversion of Ogere Trailer Park into a modern dry port and cargo sorting facility, establishing Ogun East as a key distribution and export node in West Africa.

In addition to physical transport infrastructure, the administration has delivered over 150 renovated primary school classroom blocks under the Ogun State Universal Basic Education programme, modernized over 80 primary healthcare centres across all wards in Ogun East to reduce maternal mortality, and spearheaded sustainable urban planning initiatives to ensure industrial growth does not compromise environmental health.

The role of a Senator requires more than regional popularity or populist slogans; it demands an individual with national influence, policy expertise, a deep understanding of economic development, legislative drafting capacity, and an established ability to collaborate with federal authorities and international partners.

Governor Dapo Abiodun has repeatedly demonstrated these qualities. His ability to secure federal alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has already attracted strategic national assets to Ogun State, from the inclusion of Ogun in the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones programme to the siting of federal technical institutions and road interventions.

As Ogun East prepares to capitalize on its expanding industrial zones, energy prospects, cargo airport, and coastal trade, it needs a representative in the Senate who can draft effective legislation to protect its special economic zones, attract federal funding for its coastal infrastructure, and defend the district’s commercial interests at the highest level against competing interests.

His experience as a former Chairman of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), his private sector background as a boardroom guru who built one of Nigeria’s most successful oil and gas conglomerates, and his calm, methodical approach to governance provide the perfect temperament for the Senate, a chamber that rewards wisdom over noise and strategy over sentiment.

Supporting Prince Dapo Abiodun’s senatorial ambition is therefore not merely an electoral choice. It is a strategic decision to consolidate years of unprecedented development, safeguard multi-billion-dollar investments already in the pipeline, and secure a prosperous future for the people of Ogun East.

In the final analysis, the choice before Ogun East in 2027 transcends party loyalty and sentimental affiliations; it is a choice between continuity and reversal, between consolidating a proven developmental momentum and gambling with untested rhetoric.

Prince Dapo Abiodun represents that rare blend of executive competence, private sector ingenuity, and national access that the Senate demands. He has not only built roads, airports, and industrial parks, he has built confidence — confidence that Ogun East can compete, lead, and prosper in a fiercely competitive federation. To elevate him to the Senate is to protect the investments already made, to guarantee that the Gateway Deep Seaport, the Agro-Cargo Airport, and the sprawling industrial corridors do not become abandoned dreams. It is a vote to secure the future, to ensure that the prosperity started under his governorship finds its fullest expression in law, policy, and federal representation.

*Ogbonnikan is a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media to Ogun State Governor