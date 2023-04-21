Fox News, Lies, Defamation and Trump

Chido Nwangwu writes about the whopping $787.5m the megaphone of the Republican Party in the United States, Fox News Channel, recently agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems for defamatory broadcasts and distortion of facts.

For the consequence of its gross distortion of events and defamatory broadcasts against a corporate organization, the Republicans’ favorite and most influential megaphone, Fox News channel, settled the law suit and agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems a whooping $787.5 million!

It is the largest publicly disclosed settlement for a defamation lawsuit in US history.

On Tuesday, April 18, 2023, Dominion Voting Systems’ lead attorney, Justin Nelson, said the settlement represents vindication for Dominion and accountability for Fox News.

“People across the political spectrum can and should disagree on issues even of the most profound importance…. For our democracy to endure for another 250 years and hopefully much longer, we must share a commitment to facts.”

The fact is that while Fox News has expanded the coverage of events, it has also done some of the worst distortions of events and mangling of facts in the contemporary TV and political history of the United States.

No doubt, it has given opportunities to several minority and Black-themed shows and made millions from those shows.

Regardless, it’s also the tv news/opinion home to the some of the most racially polarizing broadcasts of toxic opinion and fear-mongering features in the United States. The mix of right wing and conservative audiences and groups who consume its brew of intoxicating propaganda and swear by it. The Republican activists and viewers insist that Fox News “the much needed balance” — especially with the number of staunchly pro-liberal, Democratic party leaning media corporations and internet platforms across America!

Fox News was created and launched on October 7, 1996, by the equally controversial Australian-American media mogul, Rupert Murdoch.

Fox News grew rapidly, knew how to speak and spin the language of partisan debates. All combined to make it the most influential and most watched cable news network in America.

Dominion CEO, John Poulos amplified the settlement by stating that “Fox has admitted to telling lies about Dominion that caused enormous damage to my company, our employees, and the customers that we serve. Nothing can ever make up for that.”

Very revealing and telling about the water they drink at, Fox News, their reaction to a settlement which characterizes them as willful and irresponsible liars said it was “pleased to have reached a settlement…. This settlement reflects FOX’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards….”

The unrepentant spin ideologues did not and will never show remorse until more serious action and sanctions are taken by the courts.

It is adjudicated by a judge rather than an agency of the ruling party and government such as in Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

After Dominion’s case, Fox News has to contend with a lawsuit filed by Smartmatic which is seeking $2.7 billion in damages.

Here’s the strategy, according to Smartmatic attorney J. Erik Connolly: “Dominion’s litigation exposed some of the misconduct and damage caused by Fox’s disinformation campaign. Smartmatic will expose the rest…. Smartmatic remains committed to clearing its name, recouping the significant damage done to the company, and holding Fox accountable for undermining democracy.”

Fox News channel’s foxtrot and combustible propaganda and lies contributed to the destruction and attacks of January 6, 2021 on the United States Capitol.

As I wrote on USAfricaonline.com, a few days after the attack, January 6, 2021 has become the Donald Trump mob day of infamy.

It is the day that the United States and the world witnessed the explosion of the megalomanaical and selfish impulses of the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump.

On that day, Trump and his supporters diminished the collective dignity of America as a beacon of democracy. The mob invasion and thrashing of the U.S Capitol building, location of the Senate and House of Representatives, left millions wondering: is this really happening in America?

Why should Trump’s personal, naked ambition violently assault the temples of American Democracy?

-Dr. Nwangwu, is Founder of the first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper on the internet, USAfricaonline.com, and established USAfrica in 1992 in Houston.

Follow him on Twitter @Chido247