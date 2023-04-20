  • Thursday, 20th April, 2023

Neobank, Offers Payment, Management Solutions

Business | 2 hours ago

Emma Okonji

OurPass, the one-click checkout company, has rebranded to become a global neobank for businesses that will revolutionise commerce in Nigeria.

OurPass is providing businesses with access to banking, payment and business management tools to enable them start, grow and scale their businesses.

OurPass was launched in 2021 after raising a $1 million pre-seed led by Tekedia Capital with a goal to helping businesses increase their sales conversion rates by eliminating long entry forms at checkout, using its one-click checkout solution. The drivers of the business however realised that beyond offering a niche service, they could provide end-to-end solutions that would help entrepreneurs grow every aspect of their business.

Giving details of the rebranding, the Founder and CEO of OurPass, Samuel Eze, said: “With a mission to create a borderless world of successful businesses, we are committed to making it easier for businesses, irrespective of size and location, to gain access to banking services. We are not stopping there, we are also providing them with access to all the payment and business management tools they need to grow and thrive.”

The neobank offers free business account numbers within five minutes when businesses sign up: Access to capital to build their businesses, and Investment opportunities with its fixed deposits offering. Its optimized payment tools, such as POS terminals, QR codes, and instant transfers, also enable businesses to receive and make payments seamlessly. 

