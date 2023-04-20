Kidney Transplant: Ohanaeze Ndigbo Appeals to UK  for Mercy for Ekweremadus

Sunday Okobi

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has written to the United Kingdom (UK) Government through the Chief Clerk of the Central Criminal Court in London, appealing for mercy in the sentencing of Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Lady Beatrice, in the kidney transplant case in the UK.

The Igbo apex group, through the Chairman, Council of Elders of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel lwuanyanwu, in the letter of appeal for mercy for the Ekweremadus, stated that the group believes in the supreme worth of the individual, in his right to life and liberty and pursuit of happiness, as well as the belief in the sacredness of human life and human right.

“I am therefore, in sympathy with the case of Mr. David Nwamini, who was taken to the UK for a kidney transplant, appealing for mercy.

“Ekweremadu must have learnt a lesson from this painful experience. We will appreciate it if a prerogative of mercy is extended to him and his wife, even if for the sake of their daughter who is ill, who would still need their support and parental love to survive this difficult time in her life. Please, accept the assurances of my highest esteem.”

The letter stated that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo is aware of the legal issues involving one of its illustrious sons, Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice, adding that “Ekweremadu is one of our illustrious members. From my contact with him, he is intelligent, patriotic, and kind; please temper justice with mercy.”

The Igbo leader further stated that the senator has over the years applied himself dutifully and diligently to the growth of Nigerian democracy, and served meritoriously as a senior government official at the government house, Enugu, his home state.

“He was later elected by his constituency to represent them at the National Assembly as a member House of Representatives. After years of successful tenure, in the House of Representatives, he was elected to the Senate which is the upper chamber of the National Assembly. In the Senate, he rose to the position of Deputy Senate President. He held this position for about eight years. During this period, many Nigerians were impressed with his service as a dedicated patriotic politician. His present predicament is very painful and regrettable,” lwuanyanwu stated in the letter.