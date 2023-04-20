IoT Africa Advocates Adoption of IoT, Wins Tech Award

Emma Okonji

For its contributions to the development of the tech ecosystem in Africa, IoT Africa Networks, the continent’s leading provider of Internet of Things (IOTs) solutions and services, has won the Tech Innovation Award at the Tech Unite Africa Conference, which took place recently at the MUSON Centre, Lagos.

Executive Director of IoT Africa Networks, Melanie Ayoola, who presented the keynote at the event, used the occasion to advocate for the increased adoption of IoT solutions among businesses to efficiently manage their operations, maximise resources and assets, optimise costs, and improve work safety.

Ayoola said IoT-integrated assets would provide real-time capability and data that improve decision-making, enhance the quality of services and solutions, and drive organisational growth, adding that this is especially as sensors provide valuable information regarding output, quality, machine conditions, environmental conditions, and so much more.

According to her, “Forward-thinking leaders are adopting technology in order to utilise all the innovations of IoT and improve their business strategy, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), fully applying critical operational insights to harness key business benefits.

“The need for IoT solutions has even become more crucial with the rise of remote work in the digital age as well as the demand for speedy adjustment to changing market requirements. Organisations that are taking advantage of the massive benefits of IoT usually understand the application of critical operational insights that IoT solutions and devices offer. These insights are used for analysis and predictions, and to address problem areas for better outcomes and performance.”

IoT Africa Networks, a subsidiary of Tranter IT, has been the exclusive Sigfox Operator (SO) in Nigeria since 2019. The company is currently deploying the Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) to provide a national infrastructure to facilitate the growth and penetration of IoT and Industrial IoT in Nigeria.