AXA Mansard Health Launches TV Commercial on Health Insurance 

Ebere Nwoji

AXA Mansard Health has introduced a new television commercial campaign tagged, “More Wellness for Less,” jingle targeted at increasing health insurance adoption in Nigeria.

The new campaign according to the company is a 1-minute film that highlights the benefit Nigerians can get from having health insurance plans.

According to the firm, over the years, health insurance has been known as a tool for protecting one’s family/loved ones – particularly during their working years when children are younger and financially dependent, to ensure that they are properly catered for in the event of one’s death.

Speaking on new development, the chief executive officer, AXA Mansard Health, Tope Adeniyi, noted that, the new initiative was driven to provide quality health insurance services that were affordable and hassle-free.

Adeniyi said, that health was central to the well-being of each individual, noting that the new campaign would address the physical and mental well-being of Nigerians, so that, they would be active to perform their civic duties and responsibilities as well as contribute to the development of the country.

He noted that the service was available across all its online channels, agency offices, and branches nationwide, adding that products under this initiative were very cheap when compared with the services offered.

“We also have products at N2,000 per month on Easy Care. There is a Bronze Plan that you can buy at about N60,000 per annum. So, we have a range of simple products that enable you to have access to decent health insurance services; you can configure them based on your lifestyle, “Adeniyi said.

In the same vein, the chief client officer, AXA Mansard Insurance, Rashidat Adebisi, said, the well-being of Nigerians was central to the insurer which was why it placed so much emphasis on creating solutions that would address the health status of the people.