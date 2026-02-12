NTIC Appoints Mary Onyali As Ambassador 

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

One of Nigeria’s greatest female sprinters, Mary Onyali, has been appointed as an ambassador of Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC).

Also appointed is Air Commodore Darlington Abdullahi (rtd), at a ceremony on Thursday where 61 members of staff of the school were given awards for dedicated long service.

The ceremony, which combined the Conferment and Investiture of NTIC Ambassadors with the presentation of Long Service Awards, brought together educators, administrators and guests to celebrate nearly three decades of institutional growth anchored on staff commitment.

Managing Director of NTIC, Feyzullah Bilgin, said the college’s 28-year journey has been sustained by the dedication and resilience of its workforce across campuses in Lagos, Kano, Yobe, Kaduna and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“I would like to appreciate all NTIC staff members, particularly the 61 individuals who have been part of our journey for more than 15 years,” Bilgin said. “Your patience, dedication and perseverance are recognised and valued. Your presence here today reflects loyalty and a deep sense of belonging.”

The 61 honourees received appreciation packages, including 13 months’ salary, in acknowledgement of their years of service.

Bilgin stressed that the quality of any school system depends largely on the strength of its teachers, particularly at the nursery, primary and secondary levels.

“There is no flourishing school without flourishing staff,” he stated. “The quality of teaching and learning is determined by the commitment and competence of teachers. If you have good teachers, the system will work.”

He noted that NTIC prioritises continuous professional development, describing the college as a “training ground” where staff capacity is constantly strengthened to meet global standards.

The institution runs both the Nigerian curriculum and the international Cambridge curriculum, supported by foundation programmes from early years through senior secondary education.

Beyond staff recognition, the event featured the appointment of former Nigerian sprinter and 1996 Olympic 200 metres bronze medalist, Mary Onyali, alongside Air Commodore Darlington Egbunu Abdullahi (rtd) as NTIC Ambassadors.

Bilgin said the appointments were deliberate and aligned with the college’s vision of producing well-rounded, responsible leaders.

“Their conferment is not merely honorary; it is intentional and educational,” he said. “They serve as living reference points for our students — examples of responsible leadership, resilience and the pursuit of excellence.”

In a citation released at the event, NTIC described Onyali as a figure whose life story reflects excellence, humility and service, qualities the institution seeks to instill in its students.

Responding to the honour, Onyali described the moment as deeply meaningful, linking it to her passion for youth development and education.

“One of the main reasons I returned to Nigeria after retiring from active sports was youth empowerment and education,” she said. “NTIC has achieved remarkable standards, and we will work to expand its impact even further so the world recognises the work being done here.”

In a separate citation, the college described Abdullahi as a model of discipline, lifelong learning and selfless service, noting that his career embodies the balance of intellectual depth, moral strength and social responsibility that NTIC aims to cultivate in its students.

The ceremony concluded with the formal investiture of the two ambassadors and the presentation of awards to the 61 staff members — a celebration of loyalty, leadership and the enduring role of educators in shaping future generations.