PROSPECTS ON HUMAN HANDSHAKE WITH ROBOTS 

Human beings will soon be interacting with robots to drive sustainable development, writes Sonny Aragba-Akpore

If all goes well, human beings may begin having live interactions with robots. Global telecommunications regulators, the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) will be hosting its first humanoid conference for robotics and their creators in Geneva, Switzerland. Tagged, Artificial Intelligence for Good Global Summit (AI), the summit will include the world’s first press conference featuring humanoid social robots.

In this unprecedented media event, nine robots and their creators will be available for questions from reporters in Geneva on July 7, 2023.

​​​​Artificial intelligence and robotics innovators—and their high-tech creations—will join humanitarian leaders in Geneva for the latest edition of the global summit advancing AI to drive sustainable development.

The two-day AI for Good Global Summit to be hosted by the ITU will demonstrate how new technologies can support the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in areas such as combatting the climate crisis and bolstering humanitarian response.

“It’s in our collective interest that we can shape AI faster than it is shaping us,” said ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin. “This summit, as the UN’s primary platform for AI, will bring to the table leading voices representing a diversity of interests to ensure that AI can be a powerful catalyst for progress in our race to rescue the SDGs.”

Over 40 specialized robots demonstrating capabilities ranging from fighting fires and building houses to providing healthcare and farming sustainably will also be on display during the full event running from July 6-7, 2023 at the International Conference Centre Geneva (CICG).

Generative AI and human-machine collaboration will be key themes of discussion in view of the recent surge in public interest in AI resulting from the release of large language models such as ChatGPT and other generative AI tools.

“The future will see large parts of our lives influenced by Artificial Intelligence technology where machines can execute repetitive tasks with complete precision, and with recent advances in AI, machines are gaining the ability to learn, improve and make calculated decisions in ways that will enable them to perform tasks previously thought to rely on human experience, creativity, and ingenuity,” ITU documents revealed.

AI innovation will be central to the achievement of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by capitalizing on the unprecedented quantities of data now being generated on sentiment behavior, human health, commerce, communications, migration and more.



ITU says it will provide a neutral platform for government, industry and academia to build a common understanding of the capabilities of emerging AI technologies and consequent needs for technical standardization and policy guidance.

Robots scheduled to meet with the media include: ​ Beonmi – the world’s first fully functional general-purpose humanoid robot (Beyond Imagination), Nadine– one of the world’s most realistic humanoid social robots (University of Geneva), Sophia – first robot Innovation Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme (Hanson Robotics) The robots include, Geminoid– ultra-realistic humanoid robot from Japan (Hiroshi Ishiguro), 4NE-1 – one of the world’s most advanced cognitive humanoid robots designed to collaborate with humans (Neura Robotics) .

There are also Ai-Da Robot – first ultra-realistic robot artist (Aidan Meller) ,Grace – the world’s most advanced humanoid healthcare robot (SingularityNET) ,.Desdemona – the rockstar robot of the Jam Galaxy Band.

Ameca – one of the world’s most lifelike humanoid robots (Engineered Arts) will also be on display.

Worried by the crisis of climate change, the AI for Good Global Summit is expected to demonstrate how new technologies could support the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with emphasis on combatting the climate crisis and bolstering humanitarian responses among others.

The ITU says this event will emphasize networking to build new projects, calls to action, and partnerships. “It will feature talks from thought leaders as well as demonstrations of state-of-the-art AI solutions that could achieve global scale with the support of the international AI for Good community.”

The ITU says AI for Good’s show floor will include AI-inspired performances and artwork, with highlights this year including the global premieres of Jojo Mayer’s “Me/Machine” real-time AI drumming performance with Harry Yeff’s (REEPS100) “AI and The Machine Inspired Voice” performance.

· The event will also host the final round of the AI for Good Innovation Factory where start-ups from around the world will pitch their AI solutions to advance the SDGs.

Robotics have been around for long since1928 when one of the first humanoid robots was exhibited at the Model Engineers Society yearly exhibition in London.

Invented by W. H. Richards, the robot – named Eric – consisted of an aluminium suit of armour with eleven electromagnets and one motor powered by a 12-volt power source.

Agency documents show that “today’s humanoid robots come in different shapes and sizes and are extensively being used for research and space exploration, personal assistance and care-giving, education and entertainment, search and rescue operations, manufacturing and maintenance, public relations, and most importantly healthcare sector.”

Although, AI and robotics are prevalent in Europe, Asia and America, where some form of legislation has been put in place, the ITU is in the process of standardization and release guidelines to make both their developments and usage inclusive.

Aragba-Akpore is a member of THISDAY Editorial Board