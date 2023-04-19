Nigerian Breweries Plc Throws Weight Behind Okpekpe Race Again

Nigeria’s pioneer and largest brewing firm, Nigerian Breweries Plc will once again be partnering organisers of the historic Okpekpe International 10km

Race to deliver the first gold label 10km road race in Nigeria.

In 2017, the company joined the cast of corporate organisations who made history with the race as the first ever and only World Athletics silver label road

running event to hold in Nigeria nay West Africa.

“Since then, the company has always identified with us and will also be celebrating the race’s new status as the first gold label 10km road running event in Nigeria,” says Race Director Zack Amodu.

“The largest and biggest brewing firm in Nigeria has continued to be a part of history as we continue to put Nigeria on the map of the world as a destination

of sort for sports,” added Amodu.

“Nigerian Breweries Plc is coming in as the Official Malt Drink of the race and we are thrilled that such a socially responsible corporate organisation has thrown its weight behind us, yet again. This is a testimony to the growing popularity of the Okpekpe road race.”

Amodu said that Nigerian Breweries Plc, as the official malt drink of the race will refresh athletes, spectators and officials who will be at the race with their two classic brands, Amstel Malta and the ZAGG Energy Malt.

“Amstel Malta Classic is a premium malt drink with international heritage, produced with high quality ingredients. It is for the youthful person who lives an

active lifestyle and needs to replenish lost energy and be in best shape.

“ZAGG Energy Malt is an unconventional energy drink brewed to perfection, fortified with Vitamins B3, B5, B6, B12 and Ginseng, Energy that keeps you moving,” said Amodu.

In 2015 Okpekpe 10km road race became the first road race in Nigeria nay West Africa to be granted a World Athletics label status which means the race is regarded as one of the world’s leading road races.

It is the first road race in Nigeria to have its race course measured by a World Athletics/AIMS certified course measurer.

The ninth edition of the race will hold on Saturday, May 27, 2023 and it will be live on television across the globe via SuperSport, its official broadcast partner.