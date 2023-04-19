FG Unveils Five-year Internal Security Strategic Plan

Michael Olugbode in Abuja



In order to tackle rising security threats in the country, the federal government yesterday, unveiled a five-year strategic plan to boost the country’s internal security.

Speaking at the launch of the plan in Abuja, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said due to the importance of internal security to national security and prosperity, the importance of the strategic plan cannot be overemphasised.

He said the five-year plan for the Ministry and its Services and Board was the aftermath of the second Ministerial Strategy Retreat held in Ilorin, Kwara State in 2021, where decision was reached to develop a strategic plan that would serve as a guide for all the programmes, projects and policies of the ministry, its Services and Board in attaining its overall ministerial mandate of fostering the maintenance of internal security and citizenship integrity for the promotion of good governance.

Aregbesola, revealed that the plan would be implemented through the ministry’s agencies and board including the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), and the Federal Fire Service (FFS).

He noted that: “The Ministry of Interior is integral to national security and prosperity in a way that many do not readily grasp,” adding that: “These are done through the four services of: The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), monitoring comings and goings at our borders and ensures that those who are likely to harm us and our welfare from the outside are kept at bay.”

He said: “The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) complements the police and other law enforcement agencies in combating crime and intelligence gathering while the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), keeps custody of those lawfully sentenced or awaiting trial and the Federal Fire Service (FFS) respond to fire and other emergencies.”

The minister further explained that, “the Ministry also registers marriage and regulates the presence of foreigners in our midst, insisting that these services are essential to the security of any nation and wellbeing of the people.”

He said: “Though there are still challenges here and there, but thousands of thousands of cases that would have put the nation into chaos are addressed daily and nipped in the bud. This has enabled us sleep with both eyes closed and go about our daily business without any fear or worry.”

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, while giving more insights about the workings of the plan, said it targets the achievement of set goals and objectives of the ministry, its agencies and board for both mid and long terms.

He said: “The strategic plan provides directions for both long and short term plans as well as analyse current internal security situations in Nigeria, looks into daily security challenges as well as the overall security architecture and national security policies.

“Another section of the plan looks at the strategy implementation and all that is required to implement it.”

Belgore, said the key pillars of the plan was safety and security, provision of internal security, citizenship integrity, transparency and service delivery.

He revealed that: “The plan includes the establishment of a central security database that aligns natural human resources for safety and security.”

He added that other highlights of the plan include the strengthening of the marriage registry and the expatriate quota considerations.